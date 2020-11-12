Hand Habits and Ryan Hemsworth Team Up on 'Comfortable'

Listen to the track below!

Quarter-Life Crisis, Ryan Hemsworth's new collaborative project, has shared "Comfortable" feat. Hand Habit's Meg Duffy (they/them). Quarter-Life Crisis' upcoming self-titled debut EP also features collaborations with Frances Quinlan (Hop Along), Charlie Martin (Hovvdy), Claud and Yohuna.

Of the track Duffy said "When I was asked to do a writing session with Ryan, I had no idea who he was or what his music sounded like or what his life may be like. I completely showed up to this weird little studio completely blind to predisposition, a little embarrassed because the first time Ryan and I tried to connect I accidentally no-showed him after writing in the date on my analog calendar wrong. I had never done any sort of co-writing session before and was a little nervous, but since I had no investment I went in with the intention of having fun and being open to whatever spirits wanted to move. We threw autotune on as a joke (half-joke because I can be pretty pitchy especially in the writing process) and it sounded kind of cool. I started thinking about AI and cyborgs and people/souls disassociating from bodies and identity and kind of just freestyled until a mildly understandable common theme started to swim up. It was really fun!!"

Collaboration is paramount to Hemsworth's process, and though he produced all of the live instrumentation on the EP, he left the lyrics and intention of the song up to the contributors. The resulting collection shape-shifts from track-to-track, taking on new personalities as it moves between artists.

Quarter-Life Crisis' self-titled debut EP is available for pre-order now with black and limited edition red vinyl out on December 4th via Saddle Creek.

Photo Credit: Colin Medley

