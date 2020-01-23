Half Hearted Premieres New Single & Video 'Vicious Cycle'

East-coast rockers Half Hearted have announced the release of their debut full-length, self-titled album, which will be released on March 20, 2020. Today, the band is exclusively premiering the lead single + video off of the record, "Vicious Cycle," which is available to listen to and watch here.

The band shares, "'Vicious Cycle' is about being in a toxic relationship, and realizing that neither one of you are good for one another. More specifically, it talks about the exact moment where you determine that everything is too broken to be fixed. Both parties need to just move on and try to stay as sane as possible."

They continue to share about the album, "We spent the first eight months of 2019 sitting in a tiny room writing/recording these songs. We produced the album ourselves, with no outside help whatsoever, and that resulted in 12 very personal tracks that we are unbelievably proud of. This album is for people who are heartbroken and on the s end of a relationship. It could be a relationship with another person, an idea, or even a personal goal that you haven't had much luck completing. It's for the people who keep coming up short, but never quit."

Half Hearted is a rock band based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The band consists of Sean Dalke (vocals), Jason Grandell (guitar), Parker Fortune (drums) and Nicolas Viglione (bass). Their EP How To Be Alone was released in fall of 2018, in the middle of the band's first full US/Canada tour. Half Hearted had their first sold out headline show in their home state in February of 2019, followed by the release of their latest single 'Eighteen' shortly after, which has broken 100K streams. After spending the majority of 2019 writing and recording, the band's debut album is completed and is being released March 20th, 2020.





