Hailey Whitters Releases Official Video for 'Heartland'

Today, Hailey Whitters released an official video for her latest single "Heartland" that appeared on her critically acclaimed six-song release The Days. The video was directed by Harper Smith and filmed on location in Whitters' home state of Iowa.

Watch the official video for "Heartland" below!

"Despite being nine hours away, I still have a strong connection to the Heartland where I was born and raised. You can hear it throughout my music and I wanted to bring listeners home with me to see and experience it firsthand," said Whitters about the video.

The video was a directed by famed fashion and music photographer, Harper Smith. Smith has photographed artists and models such as Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Midland and Winnie Harlow for outlets such as Paper, Harpers Bazaar, V Magazine, WWD and many more. Smith is also an Iowa native and claims "she shares a deep creative connection with Whitters."

Last month during the CMA Awards week, Hailey was named one of CMT's 2020 Next Women of Country Class, an effort to support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format.

After wrapping up tours with Maren Morris, Brent Cobb and Lori McKenna this year, Whitters recently announced that she will support Jordan Davis on his Trouble Town Tour in 2020 and will perform at Stagecoach 2020. She will join the tour on January 25, 2020 in Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre.

Whitters will follow the release of The Days with a new full length album The Dream in 2020. As a writer for Carnival Music, she has written songs with Little Big Town ("Happy People"), Alan Jackson ("The Older I Get"), and Martina McBride ("Low All Afternoon" & "The Real Thing").

Tour Dates:

1/25: Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre +

2/20: Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse +

2/21: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/22: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

2/27: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory +

2/28: Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory +

2/29: Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre +

3/5: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

3/6: Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre +

3/19: New York, NY - Webster Hall +

3/20: Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino +

3/21: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live +

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

+ - Supporting Jordan Davis

Photo Credit: Harper Smith





