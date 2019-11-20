HONECK Returns to Chicago and San Francisco

This morning, The Recording Academy announced that Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's recording of Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 were nominated for three Grammy Awards. This marks the third consecutive year the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Honeck have been nominated. More information about the Grammy nominations can be found below in the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's official press release.



This week, Honeck returns to the San Francisco Symphony for three performances where he will lead a program including Bruckner's Symphony No. 4 and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 with Leif Ove Andsnes.



On December 12, 13 and 14, 2019, Honeck will return to conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for the first time since January 2018, when he led what the Chicago Tribune called a "superlative reading" of Mahler's Symphony No. 5. A frequent guest conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for over two decades, Honeck will again lead the orchestra in a program that reflects the Austrian conductor's strong connection to his homeland along with his dedication to contemporary music. The three concerts will begin with Mason Bates' Resurrexit, the world premiere of which Honeck conducted with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in September 2018, followed by Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 with Jan Lisiecki, and works by Josef Strauss and Johann Strauss, Jr., including the Voices of Spring Waltz. The concerts will take place at Orchestra Hall in Chicago.



From October 25 through November 8, 2919, Honeck led the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in its 25th European tour, with eleven concerts in ten cities throughout Austria, Belgium, France and Germany that displayed the depth and breadth of Honeck and the orchestra's repertoire. The tour program included Bates' Resurrexit and John MacMillan's Larghetto for Orchestra, as well as Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, Mozart's Piano Concerto's No. 22 and 24 with Lang Lang and Igor Levit, orchestral arrangements of Schubert's Ausgewählte Lieder by Richard Strauss with baritone Matthias Goerne, and Bruckner's Symphony No. 9.



One of the many highlights of Honeck's 12th season as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's music director are concert performances of Beethoven's Fidelio on January 24 and 26, 2020. From March 16 - 27, 2020, Honeck will lead the Theater an der Wien's Beethoven 250th anniversary production of Fidelio directed by Christoph Waltz.





Related Articles View More Music Stories