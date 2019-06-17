HEART Extends U.S. 'Love Alive' Summer Tour
HEART--ANN and NANCY WILSON--will extend their massive "Love Alive" cross-country summer tour into the fall with dates now taking the group through October. New dates include stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul and more with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining as very special guests and Lucie Silvas opening.
Tickets for the newly announced shows (indicated below) go on sale beginning Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM (local time) at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the initial dates are on sale now. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
The group's first tour in three years kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and will include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles at the historic Hollywood Bowl, before wrapping October 13.
Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvasas special guests. See full itinerary and details below for a breakdown of which shows these artists will be appearing on with HEART.
HEART will partner with REVERB for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.
HEART "LOVE ALIVE" 2019 TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Tue
|
7/9
|
St. Louis, MO +&
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Thu
|
7/11
|
Chicago, IL +&
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Sun
|
7/14
|
Toronto, ON +#
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Tue
|
7/16
|
Montreal, QC +#
|
Centre Bell
|
Wed
|
7/17
|
Mansfield, MA +#
|
Xfinity Center
|
Sat
|
7/20
|
Hartford, CT +#
|
Xfinity Theatre
|
Sun
|
7/21
|
Saratoga Springs, NY +&
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Tue
|
7/23
|
Bangor, ME +#
|
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
|
Wed
|
7/24
|
Gilford, NH +#
|
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|
Fri
|
7/26
|
Darien Center, NY ^#
|
Darien Lake Amphitheater
|
Sat
|
7/27
|
Cincinnati, OH #
|
Riverbend Music Theater
|
Mon
|
7/29
|
Bethel, NY +#
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
Tue
|
7/30
|
Syracuse, NY +#
|
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|
Thu
|
8/1
|
Burgettstown, PA ^#
|
KeyBank Pavilion
|
Fri
|
8/2
|
Camden, NJ ^#
|
BB&T Pavilion
|
Sun
|
8/4
|
Cleveland, OH ^#
|
Blossom Music Theater
|
Mon
|
8/5
|
Detroit, MI ^#
|
DTE Energy Music Pavilion
|
Wed
|
8/7
|
Indianapolis, IN ^#
|
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|
Thu
|
8/8
|
Nashville, TN ^#
|
Ascend Amphitheater
|
Sat
|
8/10
|
Raleigh, NC ^#
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|
Sun
|
8/11
|
Virginia Beach, VA ^#
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|
Tue
|
8/13
|
Columbia, MD ^#
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
|
Wed
|
8/14
|
Charlotte, NC ^#
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Fri
|
8/16
|
West Palm Beach, FL #
|
Coral Sky Amphitheater
|
Sat
|
8/17
|
Tampa, FL ^#
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
|
Mon
|
8/19
|
Atlanta, GA %#
|
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|
Tue
|
8/20
|
Birmingham, AL %#
|
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|
Thu
|
8/22
|
Houston, TX ^#
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Fri
|
8/23
|
Dallas, TX #
|
Dos Equis Pavilion
|
Sun
|
8/25
|
Albuquerque, NM ^#
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
Tue
|
8/27
|
Chula Vista, CA ^#
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
|
Wed
|
8/28
|
Phoenix, AZ ^#
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
Thu
|
8/30
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheater
|
Sat
|
8/31
|
Denver, CO ^#
|
Pepsi Center
|
Tue
|
9/3
|
Portland, OR ^#
|
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|
Wed
|
9/4
|
Tacoma, WA ^#
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Fri
|
9/6
|
Concord, CA ^#
|
Concord Pavilion
|
Sun
|
9/8
|
Las Vegas, NV ^
|
Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
|
Mon
|
9/9
|
Hollywood, CA ^#
|
Hollywood Bowl
HEART's additional tour dates are as follows:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
THU
|
9/26
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^
|
FRI
|
9/27
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center^
|
SAT
|
9/28
|
Toledo, OH
|
The Huntington Center^
|
TUE
|
10/1
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Verizon Arena^&
|
WED
|
10/2
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center*
|
FRI
|
10/4
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedExForum^&
|
SAT
|
10/5
|
Lafayette, LA
|
CAJUNDOME^
|
MON
|
10/7
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena*
|
TUE
|
10/8
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre^&
|
SAT
|
10/12
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Fiserv Forum^&
|
SUN
|
10/13
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center^&
|
*non-Live Nation show, onsale 6/28
|
+with Sheryl Crow
|
^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
|
&Lucie Silvas opening
|
#Elle King opening
|
%with Brandi Carlile