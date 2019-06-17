HEART Extends U.S. 'Love Alive' Summer Tour

HEART--ANN and NANCY WILSON--will extend their massive "Love Alive" cross-country summer tour into the fall with dates now taking the group through October. New dates include stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul and more with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining as very special guests and Lucie Silvas opening.

Tickets for the newly announced shows (indicated below) go on sale beginning Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM (local time) at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the initial dates are on sale now. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The group's first tour in three years kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and will include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles at the historic Hollywood Bowl, before wrapping October 13.

Read an interview with ANN and NANCY here.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvasas special guests. See full itinerary and details below for a breakdown of which shows these artists will be appearing on with HEART.

HEART will partner with REVERB for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.

HEART "LOVE ALIVE" 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE Tue 7/9 St. Louis, MO +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Thu 7/11 Chicago, IL +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sun 7/14 Toronto, ON +# Budweiser Stage Tue 7/16 Montreal, QC +# Centre Bell Wed 7/17 Mansfield, MA +# Xfinity Center Sat 7/20 Hartford, CT +# Xfinity Theatre Sun 7/21 Saratoga Springs, NY +& Saratoga Performing Arts Center Tue 7/23 Bangor, ME +# Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Wed 7/24 Gilford, NH +# Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Fri 7/26 Darien Center, NY ^# Darien Lake Amphitheater Sat 7/27 Cincinnati, OH # Riverbend Music Theater Mon 7/29 Bethel, NY +# Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Tue 7/30 Syracuse, NY +# St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Thu 8/1 Burgettstown, PA ^# KeyBank Pavilion Fri 8/2 Camden, NJ ^# BB&T Pavilion Sun 8/4 Cleveland, OH ^# Blossom Music Theater Mon 8/5 Detroit, MI ^# DTE Energy Music Pavilion Wed 8/7 Indianapolis, IN ^# Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Thu 8/8 Nashville, TN ^# Ascend Amphitheater Sat 8/10 Raleigh, NC ^# Coastal Credit Union Music Park Sun 8/11 Virginia Beach, VA ^# Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Tue 8/13 Columbia, MD ^# Merriweather Post Pavilion Wed 8/14 Charlotte, NC ^# PNC Music Pavilion Fri 8/16 West Palm Beach, FL # Coral Sky Amphitheater Sat 8/17 Tampa, FL ^# MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater Mon 8/19 Atlanta, GA %# Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Tue 8/20 Birmingham, AL %# Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Thu 8/22 Houston, TX ^# Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Fri 8/23 Dallas, TX # Dos Equis Pavilion Sun 8/25 Albuquerque, NM ^# Isleta Amphitheater Tue 8/27 Chula Vista, CA ^# North Island Credit Union Amphitheater Wed 8/28 Phoenix, AZ ^# Ak-Chin Pavilion Thu 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater Sat 8/31 Denver, CO ^# Pepsi Center Tue 9/3 Portland, OR ^# Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Wed 9/4 Tacoma, WA ^# Tacoma Dome Fri 9/6 Concord, CA ^# Concord Pavilion Sun 9/8 Las Vegas, NV ^ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Mon 9/9 Hollywood, CA ^# Hollywood Bowl

HEART's additional tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE THU 9/26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^ FRI 9/27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center^ SAT 9/28 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center^ TUE 10/1 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena^& WED 10/2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center* FRI 10/4 Memphis, TN FedExForum^& SAT 10/5 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME^ MON 10/7 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena* TUE 10/8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre^& SAT 10/12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum^& SUN 10/13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center^& *non-Live Nation show, onsale 6/28

+with Sheryl Crow ^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts &Lucie Silvas opening #Elle King opening %with Brandi Carlile





Related Articles View More Music Stories