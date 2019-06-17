HEART Extends U.S. 'Love Alive' Summer Tour

Jun. 17, 2019  
HEART Extends U.S. 'Love Alive' Summer Tour

HEART--ANN and NANCY WILSON--will extend their massive "Love Alive" cross-country summer tour into the fall with dates now taking the group through October. New dates include stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul and more with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining as very special guests and Lucie Silvas opening.

Tickets for the newly announced shows (indicated below) go on sale beginning Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM (local time) at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the initial dates are on sale now. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 PM local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The group's first tour in three years kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and will include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles at the historic Hollywood Bowl, before wrapping October 13.

Read an interview with ANN and NANCY here.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvasas special guests. See full itinerary and details below for a breakdown of which shows these artists will be appearing on with HEART.

HEART will partner with REVERB for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.

HEART "LOVE ALIVE" 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Tue

7/9

St. Louis, MO +&

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu

7/11

Chicago, IL +&

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun

7/14

Toronto, ON +#

Budweiser Stage

Tue

7/16

Montreal, QC +#

Centre Bell

Wed

7/17

Mansfield, MA +#

Xfinity Center

Sat

7/20

Hartford, CT +#

Xfinity Theatre

Sun

7/21

Saratoga Springs, NY +&

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue

7/23

Bangor, ME +#

Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Wed

7/24

Gilford, NH +#

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Fri

7/26

Darien Center, NY ^#

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat

7/27

Cincinnati, OH #

Riverbend Music Theater

Mon

7/29

Bethel, NY +#

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Tue

7/30

Syracuse, NY +#

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu

8/1

Burgettstown, PA ^#

KeyBank Pavilion

Fri

8/2

Camden, NJ ^#

BB&T Pavilion

Sun

8/4

Cleveland, OH ^#

Blossom Music Theater

Mon

8/5

Detroit, MI ^#

DTE Energy Music Pavilion

Wed

8/7

Indianapolis, IN ^#

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Thu

8/8

Nashville, TN ^#

Ascend Amphitheater

Sat

8/10

Raleigh, NC ^#

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun

8/11

Virginia Beach, VA ^#

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Tue

8/13

Columbia, MD ^#

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed

8/14

Charlotte, NC ^#

PNC Music Pavilion

Fri

8/16

West Palm Beach, FL #

Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sat

8/17

Tampa, FL ^#

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Mon

8/19

Atlanta, GA %#

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue

8/20

Birmingham, AL %#

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu

8/22

Houston, TX ^#

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri

8/23

Dallas, TX #

Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun

8/25

Albuquerque, NM ^#

Isleta Amphitheater

Tue

8/27

Chula Vista, CA ^#

North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed

8/28

Phoenix, AZ ^#

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu

8/30

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheater

Sat

8/31

Denver, CO ^#

Pepsi Center

Tue

9/3

Portland, OR ^#

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Wed

9/4

Tacoma, WA ^#

Tacoma Dome

Fri

9/6

Concord, CA ^#

Concord Pavilion

Sun

9/8

Las Vegas, NV ^

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Mon

9/9

Hollywood, CA ^#

Hollywood Bowl

HEART's additional tour dates are as follows:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

THU

9/26

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

FRI

9/27

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center^

SAT

9/28

Toledo, OH

The Huntington Center^

TUE

10/1

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena^&

WED

10/2

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center*

FRI

10/4

Memphis, TN

FedExForum^&

SAT

10/5

Lafayette, LA

CAJUNDOME^

MON

10/7

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena*

TUE

10/8

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre^&

SAT

10/12

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum^&

SUN

10/13

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center^&

*non-Live Nation show, onsale 6/28

+with Sheryl Crow

^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

&Lucie Silvas opening

#Elle King opening

%with Brandi Carlile


