HAYWIRE Release I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE Album

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Boston's Haywire have shared 'Sincerely Yours,' a new track off their forthcoming album I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye, set for release October 2nd via Roadrunner Records. Available now on all streaming platforms, 'Sincerely Yours' is joined by an official music video directed and produced by Luis Hernandez.

A special thanks to Dead City Punx (@dead_city_punx_) & XCOMM (@xcommpunx) for being a part of the video and the behind the scenes hustle. It wouldn't be possible without those two bands.

Produced by Citizen's Mat Kerekes and mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Studio, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye features the lead single 'Interstate Love Affair,' and follows Haywire's 2024 full-length album, CONDITIONED FOR DEMOLITION.

Tracked between studios in Leeds, UK and Toledo, OH over a three month window, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye includes appearances from members of NOTHING and The Aggrolites, as well as Aaron, Bruce and other friends of Haywire.

I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye is available for pre-order / pre-save now, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in Haywire's store.

This week Haywire will embark on a stateside run of dates supporting The Circle Jerks, and are set to make multiple festival appearances this fall including stops at: Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, CBGB Fest, Aftershock, Furnace Fest, Sick New World, and more. Haywire were also recently announced as support for Comeback Kid's European tour set to get underway in January of next year.

Haywire's rise has been meteoric since forming in late 2023 supported by the band's nonstop touring, community-driven initiatives, and a prolific run of releases: CONDITIONED FOR DEMOLITION (LP, 2024), FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE (EP, 2025), Shirts Vs. Skins (Split with No Guard, 2025) and New England Forever (Split with Dropkick Murphys, 2026). Now signed to Roadrunner Records, Haywire continue their mission of bringing their music to as many people as possible with their second full-length, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.

Haywire 2026 / 2027 Tour Dates

September 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 19 - Richmond, VA - The National #

September 20 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

September 21 - Toledo, OH - The Abyss ^

September 22 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall #

September 23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen #

September 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival 2026*

September 26 - Brooklyn, NY - CBGB Fest*

October 2 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2026*

October 10 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest 2026*

October 17 - Storrs, CT - University Of Connecticut (Free Show)^

October 24 - Dallas, TX - Sick New World*

November 13 - Springfield, MO - Pressure Point Fest*

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

January 14 - Münster, DE - Sputnikcafe~

January 15 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage~

January 16 - Lyon, FR - La Rayonne~

January 17 - Toulouse, FR - Bascala~

January 18 - Nantes, FR - Warehouse~

January 19 - Paris, FR - Trabendo~

January 20 - Antwerp, BE - Trix~

January 21 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje~

January 22 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik~

January 23 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan~

January 24 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg~

January 26 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima~

January 27 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory~

January 28 - Nuremberg, DE - Z-Bau~

January 29 - Munich, DE - Nachtwerk~

January 30 - Vienna, AT - Arena~

January 31 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert~

^ Headline Date * Festival Date # Supporting Circle Jerks ~ Supporting Comeback Kid

Photo Credit: HEATHER VAUGHT



Photo Credit: HEATHER VAUGHT

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