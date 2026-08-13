ICEAGE, VENNA, JAMILA WOODS Lead Thalia Hall Concert Lineup

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Thalia Hall in Chicago has released a rundown of upcoming concert bookings, spotlighting a wide range of touring acts set to perform at the venue. Among the artists listed are ICEAGE, VENNA, JAMILA WOODS, THEE SINSEERS, AMERICAN AQUARIUM, MONOLORD and ASAL, reflecting a lineup that spans multiple genres. The announcement also includes Mariachi Herencia de México, which will bring a mariachi-style holiday show to the space.

Tour Dates

Mariachi Herencia de México - A Mariachi Christmas — December 20, 2026 — Doors: 6PM | Show: 7PM

Jamila Woods: 10 Years of HEAVN — Sunday, December 6, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Venna — Wednesday, November 25, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Thee Sinseers: Love Stories Tour with Taylor Williams — Thursday, December 10, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Iceage — Thursday, April 8, 2027 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Citizen with Anxious, Hotline TNT, and Rocket (Two Nights) — Tuesday, August 18 & Wednesday, August 19, 2026 — Doors: 6PM | Show: 7PM

American Aquarium with Joelton Mayfield — Thursday, August 20, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Brooklyn Vegan presents: Swervedriver - raise at 35 with The Life and Times and Slow Fiction — Sunday, August 23, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Monolord with Khemmis — Thursday, August 27, 2026 — Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 7:30PM

Asal: Kiss The Sun Tour with Benny Bellson — Wednesday, September 2, 2026 — Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 7:30PM

Black Marble with Public Circuit and Jimmy Cicero — Saturday, September 5, 2026 — Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

Additional performance details and ticket information for the listed shows are available through Thalia Hall's official concert calendar.

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