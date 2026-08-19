HAYWIRE Announce New Album I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE Via Roadrunner Records

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Boston's Haywire have shared details of their new album I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye - set for release October 2nd via their new label home, Roadrunner Records, which they've formally announced today. The band have also shared the album's first single 'Interstate Love Affair,' which is available today on all streaming platforms and joined by an official music video directed by Luis Hernandez.

Produced by Citizen's Mat Kerekes and mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Studio, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye follows Haywire's 2024 full-length album, CONDITIONED FOR DEMOLITION. Tracked between studios in Leeds, UK and Toledo, OH over a three month window, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye includes appearances from members of NOTHING and The Aggrolites, as well as Aaron, Bruce and other friends of Haywire.

I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in Haywire's store.

Haywire are set to embark on an Australian headline tour this week before they return to the states in September for dates supporting Turnstile and The Circle Jerks. Haywire are also confirmed for multiple festival appearances this fall including: Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, CBGB Fest, Aftershock, Furnace Fest, Sick New World, and more.

Haywire's rise has been meteoric since forming in late 2023, supported by the band's nonstop touring, community-driven initiatives, and a prolific run of releases: CONDITIONED FOR DEMOLITION (LP, 2024), FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE (EP, 2025), Shirts Vs. Skins (Split with No Guard, 2025) and New England Forever (Split with Dropkick Murphys, 2026). Now signed to Roadrunner Records, Haywire continue their mission of bringing their music to as many people as possible with their second full-length, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.

Haywire 2026 Tour Dates

August 20 - Northbridge, Australia - The Boston ^

August 21 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive ^

August 22 - Melbourne, Australia - Howler ^

August 23 - Sydney, Australia - Lansdowne Hotel ^

August 25 - Wollongong, Australia - La La La's ^

August 26 - Islington, Australia - Hamilton Station Hotel ^

August 27 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - The Outpost Bar ^

August 28 - Byron Bay, Australia - Arts Factory Lodge by Nomads ^

August 29 - Melbourne, Australia - The Tote ^

September 9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club ~

September 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 19 - Richmond, VA - The National #

September 20 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

September 21 - Toledo, OH - The Abyss ^

September 22 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall #

September 23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen #

September 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival 2026*

September 26 - Brooklyn, NY - CBGB Fest*

October 2 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2026*

October 10 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest 2026*

October 17 - Storrs, CT - University Of Connecticut (Free Show)^

October 24 - Dallas, TX - Sick New World*

November 13 - Springfield, MO - Pressure Point Fest*

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

* Festival Date

~ Supporting Turnstile

# Supporting Circle Jerks

Photo Credit: HEATHER VAUGHT



Photo Credit: HEATHER VAUGHT

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