HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS to Celebrate IF ONLY YOU WERE LONELY at Cannery Hall

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Hawthorne Heights is continuing its celebration of 20 years of the acclaimed album If Only You Were Lonely with an anniversary tour that will bring the band to Cannery Hall in Nashville on November 5th, with doors at 7pm. The band will be joined by special guests Letlive. and Creeper. Tickets start at $46+, and the show is all ages.

The band has announced an additional US leg to its worldwide 20th Anniversary Tour, kicking off on October 21st in Buffalo. They will again be joined by Letlive. and Creeper as the tour hits Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Detroit, St. Louis, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, went on sale Friday, March 20 at 10am local time via hawthorneheights.com.

The band also announced a new single, 'Like A Cardinal,' released alongside tickets for the new shows. Fans can pre-save the track at hawthorneheights.lnk.to/LikeACardinal.

The band shared: 'We wrote and tracked 'Like A Cardinal' at our recording studio called A Nightmare on North Elm Street. We wanted to roll our sleeves up, grind ourselves into ashes, and prove that we still had some juice left in us. While trying a few more methods and tricks in the toolbox, we enlisted Will Deely, Anton DeLost, and Mike Kalajian to help bring this track to life. We were searching for a heavier, more dense sound, while adding that classic Hawthorne Sugar to each chorus, that has been our trademark for years. We always want a fair amount of tension during the verse and bridge, because that's our daily life, but we want to make sure that there is plenty of party left for the weekend during the chorus. We are the sour patch kids of emo…a little sour, but mostly sweet.'

Hawthorne Heights is currently on the road for the first leg of the If Only You Were Lonely Tour and will continue the celebration throughout 2026 with shows in Japan, Australia, and UK/EU. The band will also perform at Sonic Temple Festival, Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC, Montreal, Mexico City, and Orlando, Roxx Fest, Aftershock Festival, RockOn Festival, Noise and Needles Festival, and Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield, Leeds, Oberhausen, and Milan.

About Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights, formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2001, built their reputation on emotionally raw songwriting, blending the urgency of post-hardcore with the melodic sensibilities of early 2000s emo and punk. Frontman JT Woodruff's lyrics often explore themes of distance, identity, and perseverance, drawing on both personal experiences and the band's deep roots in the alternative music scene. The quartet — JT Woodruff (vocals, guitar), Mark McMillon (guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Ridenour (bass, backing vocals) — has earned two Gold albums (The Silence in Black and White, 2004, and If Only You Were Lonely, 2006), written some of the genre's most enduring anthems ('Ohio Is for Lovers,' 'Saying Sorry'), and remained a touring force nearly two decades after their formation. This year Hawthorne Heights is celebrating 20 years of If Only You Were Lonely with a special anniversary tour.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

3/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Legend's

3/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/23 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

3/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

3/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

3/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

3/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

3/31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/1 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

5/14 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival **

6/11 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races (w/Anberlin + Emery)

6/13-6/14 – Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour **

6/20 – Portage, IN @ Roxx Fest **

8/21-8/22 – Montreal, QC @ Vans Warped Tour **

9/12-9/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Vans Warped Tour **

10/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival 2026 **

10/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/23 – Portland, ME @ Aura

10/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

10/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/1 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

11/3 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/4 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/5 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

11/6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/7 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/8 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/10 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

11/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/14-11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

11/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

11/21 – Grands Rapids, MI @ Elevation

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

11/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

11/25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

Upcoming International Tour Dates

4/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Double Whammy

4/18 – Wellington, New Zealand @ San Fran

4/22 – Perth, Australia @ Magnet House

4/24 – Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

4/25 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom

4/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Manning Bar

4/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside

5/1 – Singapore @ Capitol Theatre

5/2 – Selangor, Malaysia @ RockOn Festival **

5/5 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Speakerbox Livehouse

5/6 – Manila, Philippines @ SM Skydome

5/8 – Osaka, Japan @ Yogibo Meta Valley

5/10 – Tokyo, Japan @ Reny Alpha Akabane

5/11 – Tokyo, Japan @ Reny Alpha Akabane

5/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

5/21 – Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

5/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival **

5/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival **

5/26 – Paris, France @ Backstage BTM

5/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db's

5/28 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka Zappa

5/29 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Slam Dunk Germany **

5/30 – Cologne, Germany @ Noise and Needles Fest **

5/31 – Munich, Germany @ Feierwerk

6/1 – Milan, Italy @ Slam Dunk Italy **

** - Indicates Festival Date

Photo Credit: Sarai Kelley



Photo Credit: Sarai Kelley

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