Gus Dapperton Unveils Eclectic New EP 'Tunes for Late Spring'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his new EP, Tunes for Late Spring.

The 4-song set includes a stunning update of Wham!’s 1984 hit “Everything She Wants” as well as his recent reinventions of Cher’s seminal “Believe” and Bobby Caldwell's evergreen “What You Won’t Do For Love.”

Dapperton's knack for deconstructing the classics is on full display on his cover of Wham!'s "Everything She Wants." "I guess I must have loved you, because I said you were the perfect girl for me,” he croons mournfully, before getting to the heart of the matter at the chorus: "Won't you tell me? Why I work so hard for you?.” The distrustful atmosphere of the upbeat original track turns it into a brooding exploration of nagging doubts in a romantic relationship.

In addition to the three covers, Tunes for Late Spring also includes Dapperton’s bouncy original “Lil Tune” featuring Electric Guest. Check out the full tracklist below. Fans will have the chance to experience the EP live when the multi-hyphenate hits the road this summer and fall with Still Woozy. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 17, before visiting dozens of cities across North America. See all the dates below.

The EP’s arrival was preceded by the introspective “Fallout” alongside Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$. Prior to that, he released “Homebody,” “Sunset,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” with BENEE. Other recent singles include “Horizons,” the moody gem “Wet Cement,” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s "Landslide" to celebrate his signing with Warner Records.

Now, with Tunes for Late Spring, Dapperton nods to the greats of the past while offering listeners a glimpse of what’s to come in alt-pop music.

Tunes for Late Spring EP Tracklist

1. Lil Tune feat. Electric Guest

2. What You Won’t Do For Love

3. Believe

4. Everything She Wants

Gus Dapperton Tour Dates

7/17 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

7/18 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

7/19 — Tacoma, WA — McMenamins Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

7/21 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Edgefield

9/29 — Marquee Theatre — Phoenix, AZ

9/30 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/7 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

10/8 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse

10/9 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live

10/12 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

10/14 — San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/14 — Nashville, TN —Paradise Festival at BK Bowl

Photo Credit: Kevin Lombardo

Comments