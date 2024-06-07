Gus Dapperton Unveils Eclectic New EP 'Tunes for Late Spring'

In addition to the three covers, Tunes for Late Spring also includes Dapperton’s bouncy original “Lil Tune” featuring Electric Guest.
Rising alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his new EP, Tunes for Late Spring.
The 4-song set includes a stunning update of Wham!’s 1984 hit “Everything She Wants” as well as his recent reinventions of Cher’s seminal “Believe” and Bobby Caldwell's evergreen “What You Won’t Do For Love.”
Dapperton's knack for deconstructing the classics is on full display on his cover of Wham!'s "Everything She Wants." "I guess I must have loved you, because I said you were the perfect girl for me,” he croons mournfully, before getting to the heart of the matter at the chorus: "Won't you tell me? Why I work so hard for you?.” The distrustful atmosphere of the upbeat original track turns it into a brooding exploration of nagging doubts in a romantic relationship.
In addition to the three covers, Tunes for Late Spring also includes Dapperton’s bouncy original “Lil Tune” featuring Electric Guest. Check out the full tracklist below. Fans will have the chance to experience the EP live when the multi-hyphenate hits the road this summer and fall with Still Woozy. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 17, before visiting dozens of cities across North America. See all the dates below.
The EP’s arrival was preceded by the introspective “Fallout” alongside Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$. Prior to that, he released “Homebody,” “Sunset,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” with BENEE. Other recent singles include “Horizons,” the moody gem “Wet Cement,” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s "Landslide" to celebrate his signing with Warner Records.
Now, with Tunes for Late Spring, Dapperton nods to the greats of the past while offering listeners a glimpse of what’s to come in alt-pop music.
1. Lil Tune feat. Electric Guest
2. What You Won’t Do For Love
3. Believe
4. Everything She Wants
7/17 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
7/18 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
7/19 — Tacoma, WA — McMenamins Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple
7/21 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Edgefield
9/29 — Marquee Theatre — Phoenix, AZ
9/30 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels
10/7 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
10/8 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse
10/9 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live
10/12 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre
10/13 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre
10/14 — San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
11/14 — Nashville, TN —Paradise Festival at BK Bowl
Photo Credit: Kevin Lombardo
