Guise Reveals First New Music in Five Years

Today, GUISE can reveal plans of their debut release with Xtra Mile Recordings: 'The Fun Part', an enchanting 4-track EP, set for release on 6 March 2020.

The announcement arrives with the unwrapping of its first featured single and title track 'The Fun Part', which you can watch the official video for now.

Recording and performing as a folk-pop quartet, GUISE is also very much the voice and heart of: Jessica Guise. Writing and playing songs live since her teens, Jessica has honed her craft as an artist who sings with delicacy, whilst imparting vicious asides when you least suspect. Vocal flutters conceal stinging ripostes, with hers a style that is by turns sweet and haunting.

And there is no better example than the bittersweet brilliance of her latest single: 'The Fun Part'. Her first official outing under the moniker since 2015's self-released 'The Boy and the Thief' EP, Jessica returns with a song that will surely strike a chord with anyone feeling blue in rigmarole run-up to another Valentines Day.

"They call this the fun part, but it's the absolute worst. My phone's deadly silent, this is why I should never, must never ever call first..." she coos here, all sweetness of vocal, acerbic in her scepticism.

Possessing a remarkable folk lilt that nods to her influences including Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks and Dar Williams, "The Fun Part" finds Jessica casting off the demons of the dating-game with sardonic quip and empowering self-deprecation. The track is one of many in a similar vein to feature on her upcoming EP of the same title.

"The songs on this EP span about ten years of my life between them." says Jessica. "Most of them are about erstwhile heartbreaks. "The Fun Part" is a song about how quite often there wasn't a fun part of dating".

Recorded between sessions at Reservoir Studios North London in November 2018 and finished during gaps in the band's various schedules throughout 2019, 'The Fun Part' EP was produced by Jessica's husband, Frank Turner. The EP finds the singer joining the dots on a decade of life-changing events, from songs reflecting on loved-ones lost and the importance of family, to more earnest expressions on romantic entanglements gone awry, showcasing confessional folk-pop songs laden with Jessica's tongue-in-cheek humour, wry intelligence and shot-through with the honest confidence of life-lessons learned the hard way.

Jessica is accompanied on the EP by her talented and faithful band, bassist Titas Halder, co-vocalist Laura Hanna, and drummer Keith Barry.

With the EP release just a few weeks away, Jessica will be airing tracks from it and more as she supports Frank Turner at a series of UK shows scheduled throughout March. Full dates and details below.

UK TOUR

SUPPORTING FRANK TURNER

MARCH

3 - Folkstone, Lea Cliffs Hall

4 - Brighton, Dome

6 - Croydon, The Recreational, Fairfield Hall SOLD OUT

7 - Boston, Gliderdrome

8 - York, The Barbican

10 - Middlesbrough, The Empire

11 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

13 - Bath, The Forum SOLD OUT

14 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

15 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

16 - Norwich, Waterfront SOLD OUT

18 - Winchester, Guildhall SOLD OUT

19 - Exeter, Lemongrove SOLD OUT

20 - Liverpool, Olympia SOLD OUT

21 - Nottingham, Rock City SOLD OUT

TICKETS ON SALE NOW





