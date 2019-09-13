Gucci Mane is 'Richer Than Errybody'

Atlantic recording artist Gucci Mane has officially announced today's release of his eagerly awaited new single. "Richer Than Errybody (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)" is available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

"Richer Than Errybody" heralds Gucci's eagerly anticipated new album - the groundbreaking rap icon's 15th studio LP and 101st overall project, due later this year. The upcoming album will arrive hot on the heels of Gucci's most recent mixtape, "DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR," available now at all music retailers and streaming services. The acclaimed mixtape includes the summer anthems, "Love Thru The Computer (Feat. Justin Bieber)," "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)," and "Proud Of You," all available for individual streaming and download. In addition, both "Backwards (Feat. Meek Mill)" and "Proud Of You" are joined by a new companion video, streaming now at the official Gucci Mane YouTube channel.

"DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR" in turn followed last year's smash "EVIL GENIUS," available for streaming and download. Hailed by NME as "a perfect distillation of his talent," the album includes such hit singles as "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" and "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)," both also available for individual streaming and download. The two tracks are accompanied by hugely popular companion videos: "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)" currently boasts over 11 million individual YouTube views while the "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" visual has drawn more than 14 million views.

As if that weren't enough, "EVIL GENIUS" also includes the 3x RIAA platinum certified blockbuster, "Wake Up In The Sky," alongside Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, available now for streaming and download. The track's official companion video, directed by Mars, has also proven a phenomenon, now with over 293 millioni ndividual views.

Long known as an electrifying live artist, Gucci Mane recently rocked Atlanta, GA's 10th annual One Musicfest, prompting the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to write, "(Gucci) took the audience on a journey throughout his career both visually and sonically, showcasing old photos of himself on the screen as he rapped both newer songs such as the Migos-assisted 'I Get the Bag' and Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles,' and older cuts such as 'I Think I Love Her,' 'Bricks,' and 'Make the Trap Say Aye' (sans OJ Da Juiceman)...Gucci's hour-long set was a reminder of just how prolific the Zone 6 rapper has been, as well as how intertwined his sound has become with Atlanta's rap legacy."

Widely regarded as the most influential rapper of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart and more Top 20 singles that any other hip-hop artist in history. "EVIL GENIUS" marked Gucci's first full-length release since his prolific 2017 culminated with the acclaimed "EL GATO: THE HUMAN GLACIER." That album in turn followed the RIAA gold certified "MR. DAVIS," highlighted by the 3x platinum hit single, "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," recently certified platinum by the RIAA and joined by a massively popular companion video, now boasting over 376 million views at Gucci Mane's official YouTube channel alone.

"MR. DAVIS" was preceded in May 2017 by "DROPTOPWOP," featuring the blockbuster single, "Met Gala (Feat. Offset)." Produced by Metro Boomin, the mixtape has been included on a number of year-end lists, among them Noisey's "The 100 Best Albums of 2017" and Complex's "The Best Albums of 2017" which hailed the collection as Gucci's "most darkly compelling collection songs in years - and easily his tightest project."

Among his many high profile media appearances, Gucci Mane has been cover star for an array of top publications, including GQ, The New York Times Magazine, and many more.





