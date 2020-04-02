Grouplove, Hunter Hayes & More Join the Facebook Live Benefit Event 'Human to Human'

In a time of isolation and uncertainty, music can be both universal and unifying. Today artists have joined together to announce Human To Human, a Facebook Live Benefit Event taking place on Saturday, April 11th from noon to midnight ET. All proceeds from the event will benefit PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund working in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief. Viewers will be to contribute via Facebook's Donate feature or by texting PLUS1H2H to 50155.

Confirmed performances include Alec Bejanim, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, Jensen McRae, Jewel, Lauren Daigle, Lucie Silvas, Nicolas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Skylar Grey, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Tori Kelly, and more. For the full line up please see below, or visit: www.humantohuman.watch.

It's a scary and uncertain time. Our little music community has been rocked. There are people who depend on the live events business and the jobs it provides desperately," explains Alec Benjamin. "Touring has been gutted and people are hurting. I'm grateful that I can do what I love to do and perform to raise money, raise awareness, and help people in need during this time."

Tim McIlrath adds: "I'm constantly surprised by the different ways we as humans connect with music. Just when I think I've seen it all or heard it all, I hear a new story about how songs help people in unique ways. Songs and artists are keys in search of doors."

The event is hosted and produced by Rividia, a full service marketing agency and management company based in Nashville and Los Angeles that partners with businesses and artists to expand their reach, find their audience, and amplify their vision while partnering to build their careers.

On Human To Human, Rividia co-founder and CEO Taylor Dempsey shares: "Rividia wants to help in whatever way we can with Human To Human, which could not happen without the generosity of the artists, their teams, and industry partners involved. We hope that people can experience some of their favorite acts in a new way while being a part of raising money for three amazing COVID-19 funds helping those affected most in music: Plus1 CovidRelief, Sweet Relief and Music Cares."

Additional sponsors include Big Branch Productions, who will be donating their time and resources as the live stream production and directing team, and Big Picture Media, a full service entertainment publicity agency.

PLUS1 is a leading non-profit organization that mobilizes cultural leaders and their fans to bring visibility, awareness and funding for social and environmental justice. "We know it's a challenging time for so many right now, yet to see artists and music lovers coming together in support of the most vulnerable is what it's all about," shares Plus1 founder and CEO Marika Anthony-Shaw. "We're excited by this partnership and Human To Human's leadership in mobilizing so beautifully, so fully and so quickly."





