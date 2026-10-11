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Grimes has released 'ACCELERANDO' today, marking the start of the rollout for her first album in six years, PSYOPERA.

Grimes took inspiration from the last six years of her life for 'ACCELERANDO.' Against classic yet innovative Grimes dance instrumentals, the song describes the feeling that the world is accelerating toward new, frightening weapons of war, lethal technologies Grimes saw foreshadowed when she embedded with Silicon Valley leaders. It's the Grimes version of a sixties song about pointless wars.

The accompanying music video, directed by K-pop director Cho Giseok and, like all classic Grimes music videos, creative directed by Grimes herself, features imagery of Grimes hovering over various battlefields. Crosses appear behind her. At one point, she appears as a mother wrapped in chains.

From the AI debate to immoral wars to a bad ex to looksmaxers to the importance of religion, PSYOPERA will cover everything Grimes witnessed as a woman of history during her hiatus from pop music.

Key Lyrics from 'ACCELERANDO'

Oppenheimer Barbie

Mindless machine army

American lobotomy ya a a a

Accelerando

Better than a Van Gogh?

Eat me if u wanna ya yayaya

Oh I know u wanna

U gotta wanna

Automata

Accelerondo

IF YOU NEED SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN

SIT BACK AND LET THE MACHINE IN

MEM-ORIZE MY NUMBER

I NEED THE BASS

GIRL GOD OF THUNDER

EXPENSIVE TASTE

U GET A WEAPON

OR A WAR

EITHER WAY

LETS CARNIVORE!

BASED! BABY

SOFTCORE

Breathe in simulated air baby

Call my name call my name (accelerando)

Everything is rendered in 3d

Call my name call my name (accelerando)

Can you find your way out of the maze?

Call my name call my name (accelerando)

*SCREAMS*

The music (and the screams) speak for themselves.

Grimes will share more about PSYOPERA later this month in sit-down interviews with Swiftologist and Adam Friedland, her first on-camera interviews about the new Grimes era.

About Grimes

Grimes is a Grammy-nominated musician, producer, and artist whose genre-defying work has made her one of the most influential voices in music and technology. Known for pushing the boundaries of pop culture and artificial intelligence, she has built a devoted global following as a defining figure of the internet age.

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