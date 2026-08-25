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London-based producer and composer Tom VR has released new double single 'Mag Fields' and 'Unlocked Love', ahead of his forthcoming album 'Don't Know How Fast I'm Moving Until I Hit Something', arriving 18th September.

Built through a constant dialogue between studio and stage, 'Don't Know How Fast I'm Moving Until I Hit Something' balances euphoric club energy with ambient textures and emotional weight. Lead single 'Mag Fields' grew from loops in Tom VR's live set before a performance at Magnetic Fields Festival in India inspired him to finish the track, with its climactic second half inspired directly from an onstage improvisation. Throughout the album, field recordings from live performances appear between tracks, acting as a tribute to the audiences who shaped the music in real time. Meanwhile, 'Unlocked Love' captures the album's more immediate side: uplifting, melodic techno built for moments of collective release.

Talking on the album, Tom VR explains: 'The title came from my tendency to move forward restlessly without pause, only to hit walls before realising the mode I was in. The last few years have brought extreme joy and significant pain, and the album was made through that. Performing live reshaped my perspective too. I became more aware of the moments that connected most viscerally with an audience, and wanted to honour that energy.'

The record marks Tom VR's most ambitious project to date, sitting at the centre of an immersive audiovisual universe inspired by Dragon's Gate, a photographic series by Oscar-nominated filmmaker and photographer Pen Densham. Building from its imagery, Tom VR has created custom 3D oceans, landscapes and fluid environments where sound and visuals evolve together, extending the album beyond music into a fully realised digital world. That expansive approach has become a hallmark of his work. Equally at home in physical and virtual spaces, Tom VR has performed inside Fortnite through Coachella's Sahara Island alongside Grimes, staged performances in Minecraft, and collaborated on audiovisual projects exhibited at the Barbican Centre with Max Cooper, and Outernet London with HAAi.

Following recent remixes for Verses GT and Salamanda, a collaboration with John Beltran, sold-out shows at Fabric and in London, and appearances at Wonderfruit and Magnetic Fields, Tom VR continues to blur the lines between club music, ambient composition and digital art, alongside previous support from the likes of Ransom Note, MusicRadar, Resident Advisor, and Attack, he continues to traverse musical boundaries. Through 'Don't Know How Fast I'm Moving Until I Hit Something' Tom VR delivers his most complete expression of personal vision yet.

https://music.tomvr.live/mag-fields-unlocked-love

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