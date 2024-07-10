Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Shares 2024 Stage Schedules

The bluegrass celebration is scheduled for July 17-21 at the picturesque Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY.
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable weekend of larger-than-life musical performances. Scheduled for July 17-21 at the picturesque Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY, the 2024 installment of the legendary bluegrass celebration is set to be a highlight of the summer.
As anticipation builds, festival organizers are thrilled to unveil the complete stage schedules for Grey Fox 2024. Attendees can now plan their perfect festival weekend experience with ease, thanks to the newly released schedules and program book accessible through the Grey Fox Music Festival website. Physical copies of the Grey Fox program book will also be available to attendees on-site through
From main stage headliners like Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Yonder Mountain String Band, to burgeoning talents and beloved bluegrass veterans, Grey Fox 2024 promises a diverse and satiating experience. Festival highlights include sit-ins from artist-in-residence Della Mae, the acclaimed Bluegrass Academy for Kids, providing young musicians a platform to improve their talent, and the highly anticipated Emerging Artists program, which features acts from all over the globe––this year including the award-winning South Korean bluegrass group Country GongBang. With exciting collaborations and surprise appearances in store, next weekend’s festivities are set to create lasting memories for all Grey Fox attendees.
In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, Grey Fox continues its tradition of community engagement with the Grey Fox Workshops, where bluegrass enthusiasts of all skill levels can participate in interactive sessions led by industry experts. These workshops cover a range of topics from instrument technique to the history and future of bluegrass music.
"We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Walsh Farm for another fantastic festival experience,” shares festival director Mary Burdette. “As we approach next week’s event, I can’t help but look back on some of the incredible moments and memories we've shared over the years. Grey Fox 2024 is shaping up to be our best festival yet, with an amazing lineup and plenty of surprises in store. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, community, and fun!"
A limited number of tickets for Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2024 are available now, offering various options including general admission passes and camping passes. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit GreyFoxBluegrass.com/Tickets.
Hosted by Dry Branch Fire Squad
Della Mae (Artist-in-Residence)
Del McCoury Band
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Tony Trischka’s EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs
Yonder Mountain String Band
The Steeldrivers
Hawktail
The Travelin’ McCourys
Sister Sadie
The Gibson Brothers
I Draw Slow
Shadowgrass
Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky
Sam Grisman Project
Charlie Parr
SCYTHIAN
Wyatt Ellis
The Mammals
Brennen Leigh
Pine Leaf Boys
Joe Newberry
Le Vent du Nord
Twisted Pine
Zoe & Cloyd
The Faux Paws
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Missy Raines & Allegheny
Charm City Junction
Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam
Pictrola
Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals)
Unspoken Tradition
Country GongBang
Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys
Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne
Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings
John, Trish, & Quickstep
The Cross-eyed Possum
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
Into The Fog
The Clements Brothers
Mild Goose Chase
Berklee American Roots Music Showcase
