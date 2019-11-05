Greet Death Share New Single 'Crush'

Peppering a post-rock approach with the heart-on-sleeve lyricism of classic punk and the gauzy shoegaze, the latest LP from Michigan trio Greet Death runs the gamut of sound and feeling. The follow-up to their acclaimed debut album Dixieland (Flesh and Bone, 2017) finds the band treading further into dreamscaping atmospheres, etching a travelogue with wispy guitar riffs and wistful one-liners.

With their debut album earning a "7.7" rating from Pitchfork, Greet Death's reinvention of sadcore-flecked post-rock has rightfully earned the trio accolades throughout prolific 3-year existence. As much of a reflection on the past as it is a refraction of reality, their forthcoming album New Hell dives into intensely personal subject matter with muscle-deep hooks and towering melodies.

Pooling efforts from a crew of top-tier talent, New Hell was recorded by Nick Diener (The Swellers) at Oneder Studios, with additional tracking done by Jake Morse. It was all mastered by Jay Maas at Getaway Recording, and artwork for the release was created by illustrator Liam Rush.

New Hell will be released via Deathwish Inc. on November 8 (preorders available here). The trio is on the road now in support of the album - a full itinerary can be found below.

New Hell - Track Listing:

1. Circles of Hell

2. Do You Feel Nothing?

3. Let It Die

4. You're Gonna Hate What You've Done

5. Entertainment

6. Strange Days

7. Strain

8. Crush

9. New Hell

Greet Death - Tour Dates:

11/05 - Richmond, VA @ Wonderland

11/06 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ The Bakery

11/08 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Woodroom

11/09 - Lafayette, LA @ The Loud House

11/10 - Denton, TX @ Denton County Brewing Co.

11/11 - Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

11/12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Fly Honey Warehouse

11/13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Six Two

11/14 - Lincoln, NE @ The Zoo Bar

11/15 - Kansas City, MO @ Farewell Transmission

11/16 - Marion, IA @ The Plaster House

11/17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

11/22 - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar **Record Release Show**

12/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme





