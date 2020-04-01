Green Buzzard Releases MASQUERADER VERSIONS Remix EP

I OH YOU are psyched to share Green Buzzard's remix EP Masquerader Versions with the universe today! The EP built on remixes from Buzzard's 2019 debut album Amidst The Clutter & Mess has been in the works with Sydney DJ and producer Ash Moses aka Tunnel Signs, delivering five Buzzard tracks like you've never experienced before.



To launch the collaborative EP, Green Buzzard and Tunnel Signs will be doing a live DJ set tonight, streaming direct to fans from Sydney's Club77 from 9pm AEDT.

Watch below!



The acid-tinged reimagining was born from many late nights spent between Tunnel Signs and The Buzzard himself. Bonding over their common ground, Masquerader Versions finds the sweet spot between the duo's two contrasting musical worlds:

"We wanted to make something inspired by our combined love of Andrew Weatherall's longform Primal Scream reworks, acid house and 90's breakbeat. A throwback to the hedonistic baggy excess of Madchester." - Paddy Harrowsmith (Green Buzzard)



Only tastes have been revealed in the first remix 'Clutter & Mess (Masquerader Version)' followed by synth soaked 'Country Life (Masquerader Version)' - a sparkling and heady remix that masterfully intertwines vocal samples and found sound with tweaked out 303s, endless feedback and rolling 909 snare fills. The result is a textured, intellectual track that pulses through your body like an electrical current.



With Masquerader Versions, Buzzard hopes to bring his music to even more ears as he presents a collection of reworked tracks that will take you from afternoon drinks to the club.





