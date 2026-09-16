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Grave Digger to Release FACES OF PAIN Album

The legendary German metal band will tour Europe with support from MOTORJESUS and WARWOLF.

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Grave Digger to Release FACES OF PAIN Album

German heavy metal band GRAVE DIGGER will release a new studio album, Faces of Pain, on January 15, 2027 via Reaper Entertainment. The cover artwork was created by Uwe Jarling.

For more than four decades, GRAVE DIGGER have been one of the defining forces of German heavy metal. From classics such as Heavy Metal Breakdown and Tunes of War to the immortal anthem 'Rebellion (The Clans Are Marching)', the band around frontman Chris Boltendahl have played a major role in shaping the sound of German heavy metal.

Following the straightforward old-school approach of their 45th-anniversary album Bone Collector, GRAVE DIGGER are now ready for the next chapter. Faces of Pain consistently continues down this path, presenting the band as energetic, uncompromising and diverse as ever.

Chris Boltendahl comments:

'The time has finally come: With our new album 'Faces of Pain', we are opening the next furious chapter. This record is filled with an incredible amount of heart, sweat and pure passion. How can the result best be described?

What lies behind us was an extraordinary creative effort. In particular, my collaboration with Tobias Kersting on guitar has grown incredibly strong and developed into a deeply rooted creative partnership. His riffs, my lyrics and our shared vision unleashed an incredible dynamic. The result is a mature yet highly explosive late-career work that uncompromisingly combines all the classic trademarks our fans have loved for decades.

Faces of Pain shows us at our most diverse in a long time. Grave Digger consistently follow their very own style – a style we have shaped ourselves over the years. The remarkable thing is that we never copy ourselves for a single second, yet every song and every note unmistakably carries the band's typical, mighty sound. Get ready for a true metal monster!'

Razor-sharp riffs, massive choruses and Chris Boltendahl's unmistakably rough vocals form the foundation of the album. Fast-paced heavy metal bangers such as 'Faces of Pain' and 'Satan's Tango' meet riff-driven mid-tempo anthems including 'The Number', 'Legends Never Die' and 'When The World Is Calling You'. With 'Dead Sun' and 'Say Hello To The Devil', the band also reveals a particularly heavy and dark side.

More than 45 years after their formation, GRAVE DIGGER are clearly nowhere near ready to call it a day. Faces of Pain is an album full of energy and classic heavy metal – firmly rooted in the band's history, yet with its sights set firmly on the future.

The album was produced by Chris Boltendahl at Graveyard Studios in Senden, Germany. The cover artwork was created by Uwe Jarling.

Starting in January 2027, GRAVE DIGGER will also bring the new material to the stage. On the 'Legends Never Die Tour', fans can experience the live performances of the band, with support from MOTORJESUS and WARWOLF.

Legends Never Die Tour Dates

14.01.2027: Siegburg – Kubana Live Club

15.01.2027: Münster – Sputnikhalle

16.01.2027: Andernach – JUZ Live Club

21.01.2027: Nürnberg – Hirsch

22.01.2027: Memmingen – Kaminwerk

23.01.2027: München – Backstage

24.01.2027: (CH) Pratteln – Z7 Konzertfabrik

28.01.2027: Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

29.01.2027: Mannheim – Capitol

30.01.2027: Leipzig – Hellraiser

04.02.2027: Berlin – Hole 44

05.02.2027: Hamburg – Markthalle

06.02.2027: Hannover – MusikZentrum

12.02.2027: Markneukirchen – Musikhalle

13.02.2027: Bochum – RuhrCongress

Discography

Heavy Metal Breakdown (1984)

Witch Hunter (1985)

War Games (1986)

Stronger Than Ever (1987)

The Reaper (1993)

Heart Of Darkness (1995)

Tunes Of War (1996)

Knights Of The Cross (1998)

Excalibur (1999)

The Grave Digger (2001)

Rheingold (2003)

The Last Supper (2005)

Liberty Or Death (2007)

Ballads of a Hangman (2009)

The Clans Will Rise Again (2010)

The Clans Are Still Marching (2011)

Clash Of The Gods (2012)

Return of the Reaper (2014)

Healed by Metal (2017)

The Living Dead (2018)

Fields of Blood (2020)

Symbol Of Eternity (2022)

Bone Collector (2025)

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