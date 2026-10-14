Gramps Morgan Shares 'I Wish That' Video From SONGS IN THE KEY OF DIANE

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GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and Morgan Heritage founding member Gramps Morgan brings a wish for a more united world to the Tennessee countryside in his new music video for 'I Wish That.' Written by Diane Warren, the track is one of five previously unheard compositions introduced on Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs, the 13-track collection available now via Regime Music Group's Island Empire label.

With Nashville's summer beauty and scenes of Morgan on the farm as its backdrop, the video keeps its focus on the words and the hope behind them. Its deliberately simple approach reflects Morgan's intention to put a vision of peace into the world, giving Warren's message room to resonate.

'I also wanted to have the reflection of me manifesting peace into the universe by showing the beauty of Nashville, Tennessee, especially in the summer,' says Morgan. 'Me on the farm just hoping this world could be one world.'

The setting offers a glimpse into the life of an artist whose musical roots stretch from a celebrated Jamaican family band to Music City. The son of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, Gramps helped build Morgan Heritage into an international force, earning the 2016 GRAMMY for Best Reggae Album with Strictly Roots. His own Positive Vibration earned a 2022 nomination in the same category, pairing his reggae foundation with country and soul influences. Produced by Johnny Reid, the album featured India.Arie, Shaggy and three generations of the Morgan family. His connection to Nashville began with a performance at the Ryman Auditorium while supporting India.Arie, an experience that inspired him to make the city his home.

On 'I Wish That,' Morgan brings that cross-genre perspective to a new entry in Warren's catalog. Songs in the Key of Diane places previously unreleased material alongside reggae and island interpretations of familiar hits, with contributions from Common Kings, Fiji, Sammy Johnson, Anuhea, Pia Mia, Eli-Mac and more.

'I write songs without having any idea about who can perform them, and then along comes an artist who fits it perfectly,' says Warren. 'That happened throughout this project.'

More than three years in the making, the compilation was co-produced by Steven Rosen and Diane Warren alongside Regime Music Group and Island Empire co-founders Ivory Daniel and Kevin Zinger. With the release of the 'I Wish That' video, Morgan gives its message a personal setting: the place he calls home, and a wish for a world that feels more connected.

Photo Credit: Gina Dixon



Photo Credit: Gina Dixon

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