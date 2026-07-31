SONGS IN THE KEY OF DIANE Reggae Compilation Reimagines Diane Warren Hits

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A new 13-track compilation titled SONGS IN THE KEY OF DIANE: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs has been released via Regime Music Group's Island Empire label, pairing the songwriting of Diane Warren with reggae and Pacific Island artists including COMMON KINGS, Gramps Morgan, Pia Mia, Fiji, Sammy Johnson and Anuhea. The project reworks both well-known hits and lesser-known songs from Warren's catalog and includes five previously unreleased Warren compositions.

The collection reimagines Warren's indelible melodies and lyrics through the distinct riddims of reggae and island music while introducing five previously unheard Diane Warren compositions, making the project, according to the release, a historic addition to her catalog.

'I've always loved reggae,' enthused Warren. 'It's music that just makes you feel good. My music has always had that rhythmic Caribbean feel, starting with 'Rhythm of the Night.' It's cool to have fresh covers of the old hits—it's like putting a new set of clothes on them—but I'm even more excited about the songs that haven't been heard before. There's such a wide variety of artists on this record, which made it so much fun to do.'

It's not like Diane Warren is a stranger to rhythmic island grooves. 'Give a Little Love,' co-written with Albert Hammond, became a hit for both Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and Aswad, while the pair also penned 'Don't Turn Around,' which became a chart-topping UK hit for Aswad after first appearing as a Tina Turner B-side.

'What makes a song great is its ability to stand on its own two feet and be able to work in different genres, like reggae,' explained Warren. 'If the melody, lyrics and rhythm are there—the bones—it should work in any style of music. I could write something as a ballad and have it turned into a killer dance track. I love taking a song and flipping it on its head.'

The genesis of the album is rooted in the more than 35-year relationship between Regime Music Group President Steven Rosen and the multi-Oscar nominated, Grammy-winning songwriter. Rosen first collaborated with Warren while managing producer and songwriter Guy Roche, whose work alongside Warren helped shape hits for Aaliyah, NSYNC, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bolton, and Dru Hill. Drawing upon decades of publishing, management, A&R, and production experience, Rosen set out to curate a collection that would showcase the depth and versatility of Warren's songwriting through the lens of reggae.

'I just thought it was really cool to place me in this world where people might not be as aware of me,' acknowledged Warren. 'When Steve came to me with the idea, I just said, 'f**k, yeah, let's do it.' I'm really happy with the choices that they made, even the artists I wasn't familiar with.'

More than three years in the making, Songs in the Key of Diane was co-produced by Steven Rosen and Diane Warren alongside Regime Music Group and Island Empire co-founders Ivory Daniel and Kevin Zinger. The project began taking shape with GRAMMY-nominated Orange County favorites Common Kings' reggae reinterpretation of 'Rhythm of the Night,' before expanding into a diverse collection spanning both Warren's greatest hits and previously unreleased songs.

The compilation brings together an exceptional lineup of artists including Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, Fiji, Eli-Mac, Anuhea, Pia Mia, Lea Love, Gramps Morgan, MAKUA, Analea Brown, Save Ferris featuring Monique Powell, Nomad, and Boostive & Through The Roots featuring Divina.

Warren said in a statement that reggae has long influenced her songwriting, pointing to the Caribbean-inflected rhythm of Rhythm of the Night as an early example, and noted that songs such as Give a Little Love and Don't Turn Around, co-written with Albert Hammond, had previously found success through artists including Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and Aswad.

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