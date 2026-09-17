Dionne Warwick to Release DWUETS Album and Headline Benefit Events

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dionne Warwick will release a new album, DWUETS, in October 2026. The album is described as her final release and features duets written entirely by 17-time Oscar nominee and Special Oscar recipient Diane Warren, marking the first time Warwick and Warren have worked together. Singles include 'Ocean In The Desert' with Cynthia Erivo and 'Where Is Your Heart,' featuring John Legend. Producer/manager Damon Elliott, Warwick's son, oversees the project.

One Heart Can Change The World

This collaboration with Warwick features pop/R&B artist Mya, hip hop's Saweetie, internationally acclaimed violinist Miri Ben-Ari and world renowned sound healer Ana Netanel. Academy Award winning actor Forest Whitaker narrates the song. The third single from the upcoming 'DWUETS' album, this track is being released on September 25th, 2026, in conjunction with the United Nation's 45th Annual International Day of Peace.

Dionne Fragrance

For the upcoming Christmas shopping season, Warwick is reintroducing her fragrance line, Dionne. Originally launched in 1986, Dionne is the result of Warwick's goal to offer a fine and sophisticated fragrance. The perfume will be available via Warwick's fan club website as well as online retailers. Potential 'pop-up' opportunities at select brick-and-mortar retail are in the works.

2026 Angel Ball Honors

Warwick, along with actress Lynda Carter as well as Nicola 'Coco' Verses, founder of jewelry house VERSE, will be honored at the 2026 Angel Ball, the fundraiser benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. The ball, hosted by songwriter Denise Rich with her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, will be held on Monday, Oct. 19th, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The annual event is in memory of Denise's daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who died at the age of 27 from acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices For ALS

On Sunday, October 11th, 2026, at New York City's Carnegie Hall, Warwick will be a featured guest at the upcoming Voices for ALS benefit, 'Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends.' Proceeds from the event will support ALS research, known to many as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Hosted by top jazz vocalist Deborah Silver, the concert features Warwick along with Grammy winning artist Jon Secada and his daughter, Broadway vocalist Mikaela Secada, as well as song stylist, Stella Cole.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 10 Hrs 29 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link