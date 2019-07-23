GosT Announce New Album 'Valediction'

While GosT is currently touring with label mates 3TEETH and Author & Punisher they are happy to announce the release of their upcoming studio album,Valediction, that is scheduled for a release October 4th, 2019.

Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, 3TEETH, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut,and Pallbearer.

Earlier this year GosT announced the invocation of Carreau who joined Baalberith live on stage. For the recording, mix and mastering of the new opus, Valediction, GosT teamed up with Jaime Gomez Arellano who worked with the likes of Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Priomordial, Myrkurand many more. The result is a volatile mix that ranges from synthwave/retrowave to the most raging and extreme caverns of black metal. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that GosT will be touring with the legendary Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd in Europe this November.

More information including formats available and preorders will follow soon.

GOST TOUR DATES

w/3TEETH, Author & Punisher:

July 23 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

July 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club

July 25 - Detroit, MI - Small's

July 26 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

July 28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

July 29 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

July 31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August 1 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

August 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

August 3 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

August 4 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

August 5 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

European Summer festivals:

07.-10.08.19 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival

15.-17.08.19 (UK) Bristol - ArcTanGent Festival

14.-17.08.19 (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Festival

Tour w/Mayhem, Gaahls Wyrd:

31.10.2019 (NL) Nijmegen - Doornroosje

01.11.2019 (NL) Leiden - Gebr. De Nobel

02.11.2019 (UK) Leeds - Damnation Festival

03.11.2019 (IR) Dublin - Academy

04.11.2019 (UK) London - Electric Ballroom

05.11.2019 (FR) Paris - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

06.11.2019 (FR) Rennes - L'Etage

07.11.2019 (FR) Lyon - CCO

08.11.2019 (FR) Toulouse - Metronum

09.11.2019 (ES) Barcelona - Salamandra

10.11.2019 (ES) Madrid - Mon

12.11.2019 (IT) Milan - Magazzini Generali

13.11.2019 (CH) Geneva - PTR

14.11.2019 (AT) Vienna - Szene

15.11.2019 (CZ) Prague - Meet Factory

16.11.2019 (DE) Berlin - Astra

17.11.2019 (FR) Lille - Tyrant Fest

19.11.2019 (DE) Kassel - Musik Theater 130BPM

20.11.2019 (CH) Wetzikon-Zürich - Hall Of Fame

21.11.2019 (DE) Mannheim - MS Connection Komplex

22.11.2019 (DE) Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

23.11.2019 (BE) Vosselaar - Biebob

24.11.2019 (DK) Copenhagen - Pumpehuset

26.11.2019 (FI) Tampere - Pakkahuone

27.11.2019 (FI) Helsinki - Tavastia

29.11.2019 (SE) Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben

30.11.2019 (SE) Gothenburg - Pustervik





Related Articles View More Music Stories