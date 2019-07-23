GosT Announce New Album 'Valediction'
While GosT is currently touring with label mates 3TEETH and Author & Punisher they are happy to announce the release of their upcoming studio album,Valediction, that is scheduled for a release October 4th, 2019.
Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, 3TEETH, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut,and Pallbearer.
Earlier this year GosT announced the invocation of Carreau who joined Baalberith live on stage. For the recording, mix and mastering of the new opus, Valediction, GosT teamed up with Jaime Gomez Arellano who worked with the likes of Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Priomordial, Myrkurand many more. The result is a volatile mix that ranges from synthwave/retrowave to the most raging and extreme caverns of black metal. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that GosT will be touring with the legendary Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd in Europe this November.
More information including formats available and preorders will follow soon.
GOST TOUR DATES
w/3TEETH, Author & Punisher:
July 23 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
July 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club
July 25 - Detroit, MI - Small's
July 26 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
July 28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
July 29 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
July 31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
August 1 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
August 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
August 3 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
August 4 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
August 5 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
European Summer festivals:
07.-10.08.19 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival
15.-17.08.19 (UK) Bristol - ArcTanGent Festival
14.-17.08.19 (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze Festival
Tour w/Mayhem, Gaahls Wyrd:
31.10.2019 (NL) Nijmegen - Doornroosje
01.11.2019 (NL) Leiden - Gebr. De Nobel
02.11.2019 (UK) Leeds - Damnation Festival
03.11.2019 (IR) Dublin - Academy
04.11.2019 (UK) London - Electric Ballroom
05.11.2019 (FR) Paris - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
06.11.2019 (FR) Rennes - L'Etage
07.11.2019 (FR) Lyon - CCO
08.11.2019 (FR) Toulouse - Metronum
09.11.2019 (ES) Barcelona - Salamandra
10.11.2019 (ES) Madrid - Mon
12.11.2019 (IT) Milan - Magazzini Generali
13.11.2019 (CH) Geneva - PTR
14.11.2019 (AT) Vienna - Szene
15.11.2019 (CZ) Prague - Meet Factory
16.11.2019 (DE) Berlin - Astra
17.11.2019 (FR) Lille - Tyrant Fest
19.11.2019 (DE) Kassel - Musik Theater 130BPM
20.11.2019 (CH) Wetzikon-Zürich - Hall Of Fame
21.11.2019 (DE) Mannheim - MS Connection Komplex
22.11.2019 (DE) Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
23.11.2019 (BE) Vosselaar - Biebob
24.11.2019 (DK) Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
26.11.2019 (FI) Tampere - Pakkahuone
27.11.2019 (FI) Helsinki - Tavastia
29.11.2019 (SE) Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben
30.11.2019 (SE) Gothenburg - Pustervik