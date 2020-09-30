'Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy' Volume 2 Out Friday

Get the album on Friday, via Bandcamp.

Today, we are proud to announce the second edition of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, a compilation made up entirely of previously unreleased recordings from some of the most important names in music today. The collection will be available for only 24 hours, exclusively via Bandcamp, starting at 12:01am this Friday, October 2 as part of their Bandcamp Fridays initiative.

100% of the net proceeds from the album's sales will go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. Voting Rights Lab works in partnership with organizations across the country to secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans.

The second edition of the compilation follows the original version released last month in support of Fair Fight and Color of Change. After raising over a quarter of a million dollars for those initiatives, the compilation's organizers -- author Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management), Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld -- were inspired to to create another. When they reached out to artists to participate, the response, and support, was overwhelming; as such, the resulting collection is, once again, an eclectic group of incredible musicians from many genres coming together to support a common cause at a time when voter advocacy is needed most.

GMTATCOAD Volume Two, like its predecessor, features never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Pearl Jam, who recently launched their "PJ Votes 2020" initiative to increase voter turnout, contributed a brand new studio recording to the collection. The comp also features David Byrne's demo for the Joan of Arc: Into The Musical musical; an unearthed recording from the late John Prine; a Postal Service live recording from their lauded 2013 reunion tour; Mark Ronson and Isley Juber's Bond Theme submission; and more. Like Volume One, the compilation also features incredible covers, with both Yola and Feist taking on Nina Simone songs; Yeah Yeah Yeahs covering Atlas Sound; Phoenix covering Whitney; and more.

In addition to the above, artists on Volume 2 include Sturgill Simpson, The Gossip, Little Dragon, Bright Eyes, Perfume Genius, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Chicano Batman, Black Pumas, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Arcade Fire, YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND, Faye Webster, Nilüfer Yanya, Jenny Lewis, Tenacious D, Jack Johnson, The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Charly Bliss, Girlpool, MUNA, Flume and Toro Y Moi, Matt and Kim, Mexican Institute of Sound, Nick Hakim, and many, many more.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Volume 2 is the fourth fund-raising project around a presidential election spearheaded by Eggers and Kurland; their other initiatives have included the much-loved projects 30 Songs, 30 Days (2016), 90 Days, 90 Reasons (2012), and The Future Dictionary of America (2004).

Says Eggers, "When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation -- in one day -- we were floored and it spurred us to do another. We thought we'd get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we're trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope."

Says Kurland, "We could have included 200 artists, that's how united the music community is around the fight for voting rights. We are so inspired to have this incredible collection of artists in an effort to raise money in support of the important work that Voting Rights Lab is doing."

Additionally, a special, limited edition signed poster by iconic filmmaker Sofia Coppola will be sold to benefit Voting Rights Lab as well. Click HERE to purchase it.

View More Music Stories Related Articles