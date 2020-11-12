Goo Goo Dolls Release New Lyric Video For 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing'

Watch the video below!

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released a brand new lyric video for their rendition of the holiday classic "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." The nostalgic video reminisces on Christmas time in New York City, with picturesque winter scenes and yuletide decorations adorning the city. Watch it now below.

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" appears on the band's brand new album It's Christmas All Over [Warner Records], available now via all digital streaming platforms HERE. The project showcases cover renditions of holiday staples such as the previously released single "Let It Snow" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," as well as the two brand new original songs "This Is Christmas" and "You Ain't Gettin' Nothing."

Earlier this month the band debuted a new music video for "This Is Christmas", which can be watched now HERE. Arriving just in time for the Christmas season, the piece finds the band driving through snowy landscapes as they make the classic journey home for the holidays.

The band is also offering exclusive merch bundles including a red vinyl LP, a Goo Goo Dolls Crosley record player and additional limited run items that make for perfect gifts and stocking stuffers. For more information, please visit the band's website HERE.

On December 12th, Goo Goo Dolls will perform the first-ever Augmented Reality Movie Musical "It's Christmas All Over" in partnership with the live-streaming music platform FanTracks. Produced and directed by Barry Summers, the band will perform holiday tracks from It's Christmas All Over for the very first time. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Watch the new lyric video here:

