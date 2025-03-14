Goo Goo Dolls Release Deluxe Edition of 'A Boy Named Goo' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Exactly 30 years to the day, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released the 30th Anniversary deluxe edition of their fifth studio album, A Boy Named Goo. Originally released in 1995, this classic album catapulted the band to mainstream success and was Certified 2x Platinum within a year of its release. Driven by the smash hit “Name,” the record also included the singles “Flat Top,” “Naked,” “Only One” and “Long Way Down.”

The 24-track, deluxe 2xLP format will include the original album, plus an unreleased live concert performance recorded in Las Vegas on March 10, 1996. The 2xCD deluxe edition contains 34 tracks and includes the live concert, plus 4 B-sides from the era and 6 songs recorded for Modern Rock Live. There is also a limited 2xLP edition pressed on sea blue vinyl available exclusively via the band’s webstore. Fans can purchase the 30th Anniversary deluxe edition on CD and vinyl HERE.

In addition, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the “Summer Anthem Tour 2025” will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. Full tour routing can be found below while tickets can be purchased at googoodolls.com/tour.

The band will perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography, including their global hit “Iris.” The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide.

Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by everyone from the likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved 8x Certified Platinum and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

Stay tuned for more from Goo Goo Dolls to come soon as they are currently in the studio working on their 15th studio album.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Bruce, Australia - AIS Arena

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Broadmeadow, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - South Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Aec Theatre

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - North Wollongong, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Berea, South Africa - ICC Durban

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Pretoria, South Africa - Voortrekker Monument

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels

