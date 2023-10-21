Goo Goo Dolls' 'LIVE AT THE ACADEMY' is Out Now

Goo Goo Dolls’ live album "Live At The Academy" is now available.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Live At The Academy, the new live album from multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, is out now via Warner Records. Fans can purchase a 3LP or 2CD set of Live At The Academy HERE as well as an album T-Shirt HERE

On November 21, 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. Prior to playing their biggest show in New York at the time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring). Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show, but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career. 

In September, Goo Goo Dolls released a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album's 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the reissue HERE

Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams). Fans can also watch/share remastered music videos of “Iris” HERE, “Slide” HERE, “Black Balloon” HERE, “Dizzy” HERE“ and “Broadway” HERE.

Most recently, Goo Goo Dolls unveiled a remixed version of their track “Superstar,” originally appearing on the band's 2022 album Chaos in Bloom. Listen to/share “Superstar (Remix)” HERE, which was reimagined by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!).

LIVE AT THE ACADEMY TRACKLIST

Soundcheck 

1. Girl Right Next To Me 

2. Impersonality 

3. Two Days In February 

4. Another Second Time Around 

5. Name 

6. Don't Change 

7. Naked 

  

Concert 

8. Introduction 

9. Just The Way You Are 

10. Burnin' Up 

11. Fallin' Down Again 

12. Million Miles Away 

13. Lucky Star 

14. String Of Lies 

15. Impersonality 

16. Long Way Down 

17. Only One 

18. Already There 

19. Naked 

20. Name 

21. So Outta Line 

22. Eyes Wide Open 

23. Another Second Time Around 

24. Up Yours 

25. Stop The World 

26. Flat Top 

  

Encore 

27. Two Days In February 

28. Slave Girl 

29. Don't Change 

30. Girl Right Next To Me 

31. Impersonality 

32. Naked 

33. Never Take The Place Of Your Man 



