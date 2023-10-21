Goo Goo Dolls' 'LIVE AT THE ACADEMY' is Out Now

Goo Goo Dolls’ live album "Live At The Academy" is now available.
Live At The Academy, the new live album from multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, is out now via Warner Records. Fans can purchase a 3LP or 2CD set of Live At The Academy HERE as well as an album T-Shirt HERE.
On November 21, 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. Prior to playing their biggest show in New York at the time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring). Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show, but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.
In September, Goo Goo Dolls released a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album's 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the reissue HERE.
Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams). Fans can also watch/share remastered music videos of “Iris” HERE, “Slide” HERE, “Black Balloon” HERE, “Dizzy” HERE“ and “Broadway” HERE.
Most recently, Goo Goo Dolls unveiled a remixed version of their track “Superstar,” originally appearing on the band's 2022 album Chaos in Bloom. Listen to/share “Superstar (Remix)” HERE, which was reimagined by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!).
1. Girl Right Next To Me
2. Impersonality
3. Two Days In February
4. Another Second Time Around
5. Name
6. Don't Change
7. Naked
8. Introduction
9. Just The Way You Are
10. Burnin' Up
11. Fallin' Down Again
12. Million Miles Away
13. Lucky Star
14. String Of Lies
15. Impersonality
16. Long Way Down
17. Only One
18. Already There
19. Naked
20. Name
21. So Outta Line
22. Eyes Wide Open
23. Another Second Time Around
24. Up Yours
25. Stop The World
26. Flat Top
27. Two Days In February
28. Slave Girl
29. Don't Change
30. Girl Right Next To Me
31. Impersonality
32. Naked
33. Never Take The Place Of Your Man
