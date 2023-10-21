Goo Goo Dolls' 'LIVE AT THE ACADEMY' is Out Now

Live At The Academy, the new live album from multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, is out now via Warner Records. Fans can purchase a 3LP or 2CD set of Live At The Academy HERE as well as an album T-Shirt HERE.

On November 21, 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. Prior to playing their biggest show in New York at the time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring). Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show, but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.

In September, Goo Goo Dolls released a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album's 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the reissue HERE.

Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams). Fans can also watch/share remastered music videos of “Iris” HERE, “Slide” HERE, “Black Balloon” HERE, “Dizzy” HERE“ and “Broadway” HERE.

Most recently, Goo Goo Dolls unveiled a remixed version of their track “Superstar,” originally appearing on the band's 2022 album Chaos in Bloom. Listen to/share “Superstar (Remix)” HERE, which was reimagined by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!).

LIVE AT THE ACADEMY TRACKLIST

Soundcheck

1. Girl Right Next To Me

2. Impersonality

3. Two Days In February

4. Another Second Time Around

5. Name

6. Don't Change

7. Naked

Concert

8. Introduction

9. Just The Way You Are

10. Burnin' Up

11. Fallin' Down Again

12. Million Miles Away

13. Lucky Star

14. String Of Lies

15. Impersonality

16. Long Way Down

17. Only One

18. Already There

19. Naked

20. Name

21. So Outta Line

22. Eyes Wide Open

23. Another Second Time Around

24. Up Yours

25. Stop The World

26. Flat Top

Encore

27. Two Days In February

28. Slave Girl

29. Don't Change

30. Girl Right Next To Me

31. Impersonality

32. Naked

33. Never Take The Place Of Your Man