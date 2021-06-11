Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Today, four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced North American tour dates for summer 2022. Set to kick off on July 26, 2022 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues all next summer, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Blue October will provide support for the entire run and additional shows will be announced soon, including a new date for the band's hometown of Buffalo, NY. Ticketing information can be found via the band's website here.

The announcement arrives alongside the premiere of "Nothing Can Change You (Live)", the band's cover version of Tommy Keene's original song and the latest offering from their forthcoming compilation record Rarities. Releasing on June 25th, 2021 via Warner Records, the album is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls' career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.

Rarities will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats, and pre-orders are available now HERE. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities 2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.

With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides a panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls' alternate journey through the past. Among numerous other tracks from the vault, Rarities includes live performances such as the band's cover of the famed INXS hit "Don't Change" and their rare live performance of "Let Love In", recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood. The album also features acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as "Iris," "Slide," and "Name", international releases including a remix of "Long Way Down" by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple "Take Me Out To The Ball Game".

GOO GOO DOLLS - SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

July 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.