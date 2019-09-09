Gloria Gaynor to Celebrate World Peace Day with Release of New Single 'Man of Peace'

Legendary songstress Gloria Gaynor has announced the release of "Man of Peace," the next single off of her latest album, Testimony. The Grammy Award-winning singer has coordinated the release of the song, a cover of a Bob Dylan classic, to coincide with World Peace Day on September 21.

"Man of Peace" first appeared on Dylan's 1983 album Infidels. Released on the heels of a trilogy of Dylan's Christian albums, the song voices a disillusionment with faux religious and philanthropic figures. With the help of Grammy Award-winning singer Mike Farris, Gaynor transforms Dylan's bluesy take on false apostles into a dueling gospel sermon warning of evil hiding behind the guise of goodness.

World Peace Day, also known as The International Day of Peace, is an annual event observed around the world as a way for the international community to commit to seeking out a global culture of peace.



The song is the third single to be released from Testimony, Gaynor's first gospel album. Recorded in Nashville and released by the Gaither Music Group, Testimony brings together some of the music industry's finest talent - from lead vocalists Farris, Yolanda Adams, Jason Crabb, Bart Millard to musicians Daru Jones (drums), Drew Ramsey (guitar), Shannon Sanders (keyboards/B3), Jason Webb (keyboards/piano), and Willie Weeks (bass). The album also features extraordinary backup vocals from Latrese Bush, Melinda Doolittle, Emoni Wilkins, and Jason Eskridge.

Testimony has received wide acclaim since its release earlier this year; the album was praised by Rolling Stone as "a joyous and revelatory collection of soulful and inspirational tunes." It has also been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, NBC's TODAY Show, as well as in People and Woman's World magazine.

In addition to the positive critical reception of her new album, this summer Gaynor was honored with the Rhapsody & Rhythm Award from the National Museum of African American Music. Presented at the Museum's annual Celebration of Legends Gala, the award celebrates the most influential and innovative artists in African American music. The iconic singer was also invited to perform the national anthem at the Apollo XI 50th Anniversary Gala held at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library to celebrate the historic 1969 moon landing.

Although she's been long known as one of the most illustrious voices in all of disco, Gaynor has also spent years focusing on her faith. In addition to releasing contemporary Christian songs and authoring inspirational books (including the 2013 album We Will Survive and its accompanying book), she has delivered talks as a motivational speaker. The release of "Man of Peace" in homage to World Peace Day allows Gaynor to once more shine her inspirational light using the power of her music.

Testimony is exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and is available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories