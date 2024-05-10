Eric Sleeper Breaks Free of Societal Norms in 'White Fences'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eric Sleeper has unveiled his new single, “White Fences,” a song about discovering your unique journey and escaping from societal norms and expectations. This dynamic track signals a fresh chapter in Sleeper’s musical evolution and assures a monumental impact on the alternative rock scene.

"White Fences" is a stirring anthem that resonates with listeners profoundly, urging them to forge their own paths and live authentically. Set against a backdrop of mesmerizing melodies and emotional lyrics, the 90s rock-sounding song is a testament to the power of individuality and the liberation that comes from being one's true self.

“'White Fences' is about finding your own path, letting go of the expectations, and being yourself. The “white fence” symbolizes the standard and norm, the American dream,” Sleeper explains. “I would much rather be myself, create, and struggle to be happy. That is represented in the line, "If it means I’m not them, I’d rather lose than win.” Eric Sleeper effortlessly blends elements of 90s rock and grunge with folk songwriting to create a sound that is both evocative and empowering. His heartfelt vocals and introspective lyrics captivate audiences, inviting them on a transformative musical journey. “White Fences” was created by Eric Sleeper in collaboration with Simon Ficken at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, NJ. Ficken also contributed as a drummer on the track.

Navigating between New Jersey and New York, Eric Sleeper is a musician who enthralls audiences with a distinct fusion of grunge rock and ethereal songwriting, distinguishing himself from his contemporaries. Seamlessly blending indie, acoustic rock, and folk elements, Sleeper creates an enchanting musical tapestry that fascinates listeners. His expressive lyrics strike a chord with audiences, drawing them into relatable narratives. Garnering acclaim for his recent singles, Sleeper has received accolades from esteemed publications such as Music Connection Magazine, Jammerzine, Divine Magazine, V13, The Alternate Root, and more. Sleeper revitalizes the music industry with each new release, leaving an enduring impression with his artistic vision.

Join Eric Sleeper on his voyage to free himself from societal norms and become his true self with his latest single, “White Fences.”

Comments