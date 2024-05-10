vaultboy Releases Debut Album 'everything and nothing'

vaultboy is gearing up to kick off his upcoming multi-city global tour this month.
Pop singer, vaultboy has released his debut album, everything and nothing, alongside the music video for "take the hit.”
The song delves into the anxiety and uncertainty around important decisions, and pushing past the confusion and counting on one’s self. This is an uptempo track with layered backing vocals and the synths that vaultboy has become known for. vaultboy's debut album, everything and nothing, precedes the launch of his global tour on May 14.
everything and nothing, is a heartfelt exploration of life's contrasts, delving into both the light and dark aspects of the human experience. Each track within this collection speaks to the complexities of relationships, from the euphoria of love to the agony of heartbreak. With an aim to embrace the full spectrum of emotions, vaultboy invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.
"This song is my anthem. It’s about the idea that when life knocks you down, you have to keep going. I hope this song reminds people how resilient they are, and can help them keep getting back up, no matter how many punches life throws," says vaultboy.
At the heart of this musical odyssey lies "take the hit," a powerful anthem of resilience in the face of adversity. Through its empowering lyrics and infectious melodies, the song serves as a rallying cry for perseverance, reminding us all of our inner strength to rise again, no matter how hard life hits. With everything and nothing, vaultboy delivers not just an album, but a beacon of hope and encouragement for anyone navigating life's ups and downs.
"where tf have you been?" follows his recent string of releases including "everything, everywhere" feat. eaJ, "everything hits me at once" and "way after forever". vaultboy is gearing up to kick off his upcoming multi-city European tour in May. The trek will make stops in Europe, starting in London (May 14), before starting the Australian run in Sydney (June 6), and starting the Asian leg in Manilla, Philippines (June 13). vaultboy will then kick off a massive 25-date North American tour launching in Atlanta Georgia (Oct. 3) and wrapping in his hometown of Jacksonville, FL (Nov. 15).
vaultboy has been steadily releasing new music the last several months and it's proving to resonate with fans as he actively has nearly 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He's also seen spikes across social media with hundreds of thousands of new followers on TikTok (1.75M total) and Instagram (440K total).
vaultboy is gearing up to kick off his upcoming multi-city global tour in May. The trek will make stops in Europe, starting in London (May 14), before starting the Australian run in Sydney (June 6), and starting the Asian leg in Tokyo, Japan (June 11).
Tue. May 14 – London, UK – The Grace
Tue. May 21 – Cologne, NRW – Blue Shell
Wed. May 22 – Berlin, Germany – Lark
Fri. May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Upstairs at Paradiso
Sat. May 25 – Paris, France – Les Étoiles
Sun. May 26 – Antwerp, Flanders – Kavka Zappa
Tue. May 28 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo Werk 21
Wed. May 29 – Milan, Italy – Biko
Fri. May 31 – Vienna, Austria – Flex Cafe
Sat. June 1 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka
Thurs. June 6 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory
Sat. June 8 – Northcote, Australia – Northcote Social Club
Sun. June 9 – Brisbane, Australia – The Brightside
Thurs. June 13 – Manilla Philippines – Podium Hall
Fri. June 14 – Singapore – Foo Chow Building Auditorium
Sun. June 16 – Seoul, South Korea – Tone & Music Festival
Thurs. October 3 – Atlanta, Georgia – Vinyl
Sat. October 5 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse
Mon. October 7 – Washington, DC – DC9 Nightclub (DC9)
Tue. October 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
Thurs. October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Sat. October 12 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia
Mon. October 14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
Tues. October 15 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch
Wed. October 16 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy
Fri. October 18 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
Sat. October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry
Mon. October 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
Thurs. October 24 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge
Fri. October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Sat. October 26 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
Mon. October 28 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Wed. October 30 - Portland, OR - Holocene
Fri. November 1 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Sat. November 2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
Sun. November 3 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room House of Blues
Tues. November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Thurs. November 7 - Austin, TX - 3TEN
Sat. November 9 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company
Mon. November 11 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
Fri. November 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
Since his explosive debut in 2021, vaultboy’s talent for songwriting has garnered him over 650 million streams globally. Navigating matters of the heart through his music with perfect poise, his talent for witty and relatable lyricism has not gone unnoticed.
vaultboy's knack for flawless and catchy alt-pop is evident throughout every release, from his chart-topping viral debut hit "everything sucks" to fan favorite tracks "aftermath" and "i think i wanna text u".
In just 2 years, vaultboy's meteoric rise has won over the hearts of millions of fans across the world. Currently, Asian markets dominate his Top 10 Streaming Markets Worldwide.
Born and bred in Jacksonville, Florida, he first began experimenting with music in high school and he has been honing his skills ever since. Since he began posting content at the start of 2021, vaultboy has accumulated over 2 million followers across social platforms and 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He’s had multiple viral moments, including posting the original 30-second sound clip of “everything sucks” on TikTok which was subsequently used in content generating over 320 million views, and created the groundswell for the worldwide success of the record currently counting over 250 million streams and video views. The single "everything sucks" entered the Spotify Global Chart at #1, staying there for almost two full weeks and landed placements on Spotify's Viral Charts in 37 countries across the world. vaultboy continues to release relatable and addictive tunes and there's no sign of him slowing down any time soon.
Videos