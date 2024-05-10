vaultboy Releases Debut Album 'everything and nothing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop singer, vaultboy has released his debut album, everything and nothing, alongside the music video for "take the hit.”

The song delves into the anxiety and uncertainty around important decisions, and pushing past the confusion and counting on one’s self. This is an uptempo track with layered backing vocals and the synths that vaultboy has become known for. vaultboy's debut album, everything and nothing, precedes the launch of his global tour on May 14.

everything and nothing, is a heartfelt exploration of life's contrasts, delving into both the light and dark aspects of the human experience. Each track within this collection speaks to the complexities of relationships, from the euphoria of love to the agony of heartbreak. With an aim to embrace the full spectrum of emotions, vaultboy invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

"This song is my anthem. It’s about the idea that when life knocks you down, you have to keep going. I hope this song reminds people how resilient they are, and can help them keep getting back up, no matter how many punches life throws," says vaultboy.

At the heart of this musical odyssey lies "take the hit," a powerful anthem of resilience in the face of adversity. Through its empowering lyrics and infectious melodies, the song serves as a rallying cry for perseverance, reminding us all of our inner strength to rise again, no matter how hard life hits. With everything and nothing, vaultboy delivers not just an album, but a beacon of hope and encouragement for anyone navigating life's ups and downs.

everything and nothing tracklist:

take the hit closer (feat. salem ilese) where tf have you been? you're my moon everything is getting better hello, goodbye everything hits me at once everything is falling apart again everything, everywhere (feat. eaJ) petals this is heaven, this is hell everything is nothing

"where tf have you been?" follows his recent string of releases including "everything, everywhere" feat. eaJ, "everything hits me at once" and "way after forever". vaultboy is gearing up to kick off his upcoming multi-city European tour in May. The trek will make stops in Europe, starting in London (May 14), before starting the Australian run in Sydney (June 6), and starting the Asian leg in Manilla, Philippines (June 13). vaultboy will then kick off a massive 25-date North American tour launching in Atlanta Georgia (Oct. 3) and wrapping in his hometown of Jacksonville, FL (Nov. 15).

vaultboy has been steadily releasing new music the last several months and it's proving to resonate with fans as he actively has nearly 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He's also seen spikes across social media with hundreds of thousands of new followers on TikTok (1.75M total) and Instagram (440K total).

vaultboy is gearing up to kick off his upcoming multi-city global tour in May. The trek will make stops in Europe, starting in London (May 14), before starting the Australian run in Sydney (June 6), and starting the Asian leg in Tokyo, Japan (June 11).

UK/EUROPEAN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue. May 14 – London, UK – The Grace

Tue. May 21 – Cologne, NRW – Blue Shell

Wed. May 22 – Berlin, Germany – Lark

Fri. May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Upstairs at Paradiso

Sat. May 25 – Paris, France – Les Étoiles

Sun. May 26 – Antwerp, Flanders – Kavka Zappa

Tue. May 28 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo Werk 21

Wed. May 29 – Milan, Italy – Biko

Fri. May 31 – Vienna, Austria – Flex Cafe

Sat. June 1 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

AUSTRALIA/ASIA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thurs. June 6 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

Sat. June 8 – Northcote, Australia – Northcote Social Club

Sun. June 9 – Brisbane, Australia – The Brightside

Thurs. June 13 – Manilla Philippines – Podium Hall

Fri. June 14 – Singapore – Foo Chow Building Auditorium

Sun. June 16 – Seoul, South Korea – Tone & Music Festival

NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thurs. October 3 – Atlanta, Georgia – Vinyl

Sat. October 5 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse

Mon. October 7 – Washington, DC – DC9 Nightclub (DC9)

Tue. October 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Thurs. October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

Sat. October 12 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia

Mon. October 14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Tues. October 15 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

Wed. October 16 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy

Fri. October 18 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Sat. October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry

Mon. October 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

Thurs. October 24 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

Fri. October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Sat. October 26 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

Mon. October 28 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Wed. October 30 - Portland, OR - Holocene

Fri. November 1 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Sat. November 2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Sun. November 3 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room House of Blues

Tues. November 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Thurs. November 7 - Austin, TX - 3TEN

Sat. November 9 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company

Mon. November 11 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

Fri. November 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

About vaultboy:﻿

Since his explosive debut in 2021, vaultboy’s talent for songwriting has garnered him over 650 million streams globally. Navigating matters of the heart through his music with perfect poise, his talent for witty and relatable lyricism has not gone unnoticed.

vaultboy's knack for flawless and catchy alt-pop is evident throughout every release, from his chart-topping viral debut hit "everything sucks" to fan favorite tracks "aftermath" and "i think i wanna text u".

In just 2 years, vaultboy's meteoric rise has won over the hearts of millions of fans across the world. Currently, Asian markets dominate his Top 10 Streaming Markets Worldwide.

Born and bred in Jacksonville, Florida, he first began experimenting with music in high school and he has been honing his skills ever since. Since he began posting content at the start of 2021, vaultboy has accumulated over 2 million followers across social platforms and 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He’s had multiple viral moments, including posting the original 30-second sound clip of “everything sucks” on TikTok which was subsequently used in content generating over 320 million views, and created the groundswell for the worldwide success of the record currently counting over 250 million streams and video views. The single "everything sucks" entered the Spotify Global Chart at #1, staying there for almost two full weeks and landed placements on Spotify's Viral Charts in 37 countries across the world. vaultboy continues to release relatable and addictive tunes and there's no sign of him slowing down any time soon.

Comments