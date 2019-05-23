Glen Hansard Shares New Video For DON'T SETTLE, US Tour Dates Begin Next Week

Rolling Stone has premiered the new video for "Don't Settle" today and Glen recently chatted with the outlet about growing restless with his reputation as a "bearded balladeer" and how he took his songwriting in a fresh direction on This Wild Willing. Read the interview HERE and watch Hansard traverse the streets of Paris while interpretive dancers passionately through the Paris metro in the new video for "Don't Settle" here:

"This Wild Willing is a marked shake-up for Hansard. Songs like "Weight of the World" and "Who's Gonna Be Your Baby Now" are meandering, jazz-inflected ruminations that feature zero strumming whatsoever," Rolling Stone explained. "Hansard adds that by toying with drum loops, samples and new production styles, he was trying to reflect the diversity of the music he listens to in his spare time ... 'People would assume that because you make this kind of music, that you listen to it, and it's absolutely not true,'" Hansard told the magazine.

Hansard collaborated not only with long-time Hansard associates Joe Doyle (bass) and ROMY (piano, vocals, string arrangements) on This Wild Willing but also with the classically trained Iranian musicians the Khoshravesh brothers and Dublin electronic musicians Deasy and Dunk Murphy (Sunken Foal). This is an album guided and formed by the twin totems of resolve and surrender - the resolve to see a thing through alongside a willingness to surrender, to trust in that which lies outside yourself - the other musicians in the room, your lover, your healer, your audience.

Hansard will begin a select run of US tour dates next week with shows at The Orpheum in Boston and the Beacon Theatre in New York City. He will then open for Eddie Vedder in Europe this summer including dates in Madrid, Dublin, and Firenze, Italy. This September he will return to the States for a nationwide tour ending at the Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, California. All upcoming dates are listed below.

US TOUR DATES

5/29 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum*

5/31 - Philadelphia, PA - Merriam Theater*

6/1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*

6/3 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre*

9/4 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre*

9/6 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre*

9/7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom*

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre*

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

9/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans*

9/13 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*

9/14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

9/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

9/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center*

9/19 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre*

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater*

9/22 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma*

9/24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre*

9/25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

9/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*

9/28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music Festival*



* Glen will be partnering with PLUS1 for his upcoming US tour. PLUS1 is an initiative that channels the collective energy of a concert to catalyze social change. By partnering with performing artists, PLUS1 raises and grants millions of dollars to high impact nonprofits addressing our most serious global challenges around Access, Equity, and Dignity. The work begins with a $1 per ticket add-on that makes fundraising simple and seamless. Beyond the dollar, PLUS1 supports artists as educators and advocates, fueling their passion, reach & impact. To date, PLUS1 has raised and granted over $7 million, and served as the connective tissue between over 100 artists, millions of their fans, and 100s of leading social justice organizations tackling global injustice.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

6/9 - 6/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live w/ Eddie Vedder

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival w/ Eddie Vedder

6/17 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival w/ Eddie Vedder

6/20 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena w/ Eddie Vedder

6/22 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center w/ Eddie Vedder

6/25 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi w/ Eddie Vedder

6/28 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Eddie Vedder

6/30 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle w/ Eddie Vedder

7/3 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena w/ Eddie Vedder

7/14 - Kilkenny, Ireland - Bob Dylan + Neil Young w/ Glen Hansard

7/24 - Luzern, Switzerland - Blue Balls Festival

7/26 - Gardone, Riviera, Italy - Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale





