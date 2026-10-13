Girls Just Wanna Weekend to Return With Kelly Clarkson, Sierra Ferrell

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Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend returns for its 8th annual celebration January 14-18 with headline performances from Carlile, Kelly Clarkson and Sierra Ferrell along with sets from The Beaches, CMAT, Allison Russell, Brandy Clark, Lucius, Titans of Americana, Arroba Nat, Tish Melton, SistaStrings, Autumn Nicholas, The Carlile Family Band and The Marshgrass Mamas as well as comedian Kristin Key, with additional special guests and activities still to be announced.

Heralded as 'the warmest festival all year if heat is being measured in friendship, nonjudgmental acceptance and a shared sense of social empathy as unifying factors,' by Variety, the festival will return to Mexico's Barceló Maya Resort. Produced by 100x Hospitality, the all-inclusive experience features four days of music curated by Carlile as well as community driven events, artist-curated activities and workshops, 'Brandi-oke,' off-site excursions and much more.

A limited number of packages are still available for the weekend, with additional rooms added at Barceló Maya Palace. Full details are available at www.girlsjustwannaweekend.com.

Since it was founded by Carlile in 2018, Girls Just Wanna Weekend has featured a remarkable lineup of all female and non-binary artists including The Chicks, Shania Twain, Sam Smith, Janelle Monae, Indigo Girls, Sheryl Crow, Sarah McLachlan, Muna, Tanya Tucker, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Yola, Wendy & Lisa, Maren Morris, Patty Griffin, Celisse and many more.

Girls Just Wanna Weekend prides itself on creating a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, with a special emphasis on fostering a welcoming environment for the predominantly LGBTQ+ audience. The Brandi Land campus within the Barceló Maya Resort ensures that everyone can celebrate in comfort and community.

About Brandi Carlile

One of music's most respected voices, Brandi Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x Emmy-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author. Her acclaimed #1 album, Returning To Myself (Interscope Records/Lost Highway), has been praised as 'one of the best albums of the year' (Variety), while The New York Times writes, 'It has the luster and confidence of an artist realizing her prime, finding memory and maturity in the lyrics' and Billboard calls the album 'remarkable.' Carlile recently reimagined the project with Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version), an expanded collection featuring intimate new versions of all 10 original songs, plus a collaboration with Jon Hopkins and a new take on Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes.'

In the midst of yet another monumental year, Carlile recently won Song of the Year for 'Returning To Myself' the 2026 Americana Awards, was selected by The New York Times' readers as one of their Top Living American Songwriters, was honored as one of TIME's 2026 Women of the Year and performed 'gorgeous' (Billboard) renditions of 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl LX and at the foot of the Statue of Liberty as part of ABC's America 250 celebration. Most recently, she re-recorded the theme song to 'Ted Lasso,' which was featured in the season finale of the acclaimed show's fourth season.

Carlile and her band recently wrapped the North American leg of her largest arena tour to date, 'The Human Tour.' The tour included 'Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis,' 'a monumental gig' (Rolling Stone) that raised over $750,000 for Minnesota's The Advocates for Human Rights and was livestreamed from her sold-out show at Minneapolis' Target Center. Later this fall, Brandi and her longtime collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, will embark on the instantly sold-out 'Burn The Setlist (The All-Request Tour).'

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has worked with artists such as Dolly Parton, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Soundgarden, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Dave Matthews Band, Tanya Tucker and Noah Kahan, was named OUT Magazine's Icon of the Year, awarded Billboard's Women In Music Trailblazer Award and NMPA's Songwriter Icon Award as well as multiple awards from the Americana Music Association. Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $10M for grassroots causes to date and lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters.

About 100x Hospitality

100x Hospitality is a global experiential events and hospitality company dedicated to connecting people with the music they love through meaningful, memorable experiences. Rooted in a 'Fan First & Artist Forward' philosophy, 100x partners with leading artists and festivals to create fully-produced destination events, curated travel packages, and VIP ticketing programs, that bring fans closer to the music that they love, and to each other. Known for its thoughtful approach and reliable execution, 100x turns imaginative ideas into real-world experiences.

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