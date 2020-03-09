Girls In Synthesis Announce Debut Album, Out May 22

London trio Girls In Synthesis have today announced details of their debut album 'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future', due to be released May 22ndon Harbinger Sound.



Following a steady stream of ultra-limited 7" singles, that were collated together in 2019 for the 'Pre/Post: A Collection 2016-2018' on Louder Than War, the bands highly-anticipated debut album, by those that know, arrives with the first bitter taste of new single 'Pressure'; one-minute-and-fifty-four seconds of screeching feedback, tribal drums and unbridled rage that is exactly the shot in the arm and the boot up the arse this nation, if not the world, needs right now.



"In both music and lyrical content this song sets out to capture the unrelenting pressures of living in the modern world," explains vocalist and guitarist Jim. "The pressures and expectations of which 'they' force upon you - with the apparent realisation that you will never be what they want you to be. "Pressure, the twist of the gut, as one door opens another fing shuts"

Since forming in late 2016, Girls In Synthesis have quickly forged a fearsome reputation as one of the most exciting and volatile live acts in London. In equal parts frantic, considered, ear-splitting and melodic, the group take their cues from the early DIY punk and post-punk pioneers to keep everything in-house; artwork, videos, performances and recordings are created entirely by the group and their handful of trusted collaborators, under a bedrock of heavy, bludgeoning, dark, post-punk.



'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future' is their first release for fabled experimental punk label Harbinger Sound and finds the band advancing their sound, making subtle but experimental shifts in texture and tone, helping to break free from the shackled straight-jacket of punk rock that, to be fair, never really held them down in the first place.



Across the album's ten songs, Girls In Synthesis explore a wide range of sensations and sounds as the album detonates into life with opening track 'Arterial Movements' in a screeching flurry of over-driven guitar and hammering drums. The contrast between the slow, mesmerising look into aging and dying in 'Human Frailty' ('The realisation that you cannot halt their impending death'), to the aggressive attack on the rise of the right-wing in 'They're Not Listening' ('The time-old tradition of the right wing accosting desperate working class people has returned') shows a wide range of subjects and reactions aggressively tackled. Mental health in a fast-moving, unforgiving world, media control, the divide widening between the have and the have nots, the class divide, the blaming of the poor, NHAEFYF bristles with an unforgiving frustration and temper.



The recording of NHAEFYF started at Rockit Studio, Hull in April 2019 during days off on the UK tour to promote the 'Pre/Post' compilation album. The Hull sessions were engineered by studio owner and local musician Sean Tomlinson. The remainder of the album was recorded and engineered by the band throughout summer 2019 in a large rehearsal room at Gun Factory studios, Homerton. Production and finishing touches were completed at GIS bassist John's S.I.C.K Studio in Hither Green. The album was mixed by long-time band collaborator and engineer, Max Walker (currently studying at Abbey Road). The album was mastered by Brett Shaw at 123 Studios, Peckham.

In their few years of existence, fans and critics alike have been stunned by the bands pure visceral and punishing wall of sound, as well as applauding the groups way of making a GIS show an all-inclusive experience; playing from within the crowd to create a unique and awe-inspiring spectacle.



Being hand-picked to support acts as diverse as Damo Suzuki, Slaves, Bad Breeding, Warmduscher and Wolf Alice has seen a widening of the groups fan base. Sold out headline shows across the UK have led to frantic and chaotic performances, and packed, sweaty venues, the word is getting out and spreading rapidly. Catch GIS while you can and witness the rise of one of the UK's most original and unique underground bands.

'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future' track-listing:

Arterial Movements

Pressure

The Images Agree

Scrapped

Human Frailty

They're Not Listening

Cause For Concern

Coming Up For Air

Set Up To Fail

Tirades Of Hate and Fear

Catch Girls In Synthesis live at the following dates in May:

14/5- Chameleon Arts Cafe, Nottingham

15/5- The Great Escape, Brighton (venue TBA)

16/5- o2 Academy, Leicester (Wide Awake Festival)

16/5- The Talleyrand, Manchester (late show)

23/5- The Social, London (album launch show)

30/5- The Lab, Northampton

Photo credit: Bea Dewhurst





