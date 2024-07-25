News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket Launch Summer Tour Next Week

Joining them as a special guest will be Vertical Horizon, the multi-platinum band known for their chart-topping hit “Everything You Want” and more. 

By: Jul. 25, 2024
Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket Launch Summer Tour Next Week Image
Acclaimed multi-platinum alternative rock bandsGin BlossomsandToad the Wet Sprocketare set to embark on a15-date co-headlining summer tour. Kicking off onThursday, August 1, in Wisconsin, the tour will bring the Hey JealousyandWalk on the Oceanhitmakers to amphitheaters and theaters across the Midwest and East Coast.

Visit Gin Blossoms’ website or Toad The Wet Sprocket’s website for more information and to purchase tickets. 

“We have a lot of history with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it’s always fun to perform with them,” says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. “I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I’m looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock.” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues, “The summer tour with our fabulous pals Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon will simply be the greatest night of your life!”

Toad The Wet Sprocket shares, “In August of 1992, we embarked on our first headlining shows where we got to pick an opening band for the whole tour. There was a tremendous amount of buzz about a band from Arizona called Gin Blossoms. A mutual friend had given us an advance copy of their first EP Up and Crumbling back in 1991, and we all loved it. That tour was the beginning of over 30 years of us playing shows together. There was always a spirit of friendly competition between our two bands, and also wonderful support for each other as the audience for this music continued to grow. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our album Dulcinea, it is fitting that we mark this milestone with some of the best friends we made along the way.”

Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon adds, “We’ve had so much fun touring with our dear friends Gin Blossoms in the past, and we’re thrilled to be invited back out on the road with them again this summer. It will also be wonderful to finally play shows with Toad The Wet Sprocket after so many years of loving their music.

TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY / STATE

VENUE

Thursday, August 1

Oshkosh, WI

Waterfest Concert Series Riverside Park - Leach Amphitheater

Friday, August 2

La Vista, NE

The Astro

Saturday, August 3

Mankato, MN

Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Monday, August 5

Grand Rapids, MI

TBA

Wednesday, August 7

Cleveland Heights, OH

Evans Amphitheater

Sunday, August 11

Lewiston, NY

Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 13

Medford, MA

Chevalier Theatre

Thursday, August 15

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, August 16

Cary, NC

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17

Sugar Hill, GA

The Bowl at Sugar Hill

Sunday, August 18

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Tuesday, August 20

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thursday, August 22

Selbyville, DE

Freeman Arts Pavilion

Friday, August 23

Middlefield, CT

Powder Ridge

Saturday, August 24

Essex Junction, VT

Champlain Valley Fair


