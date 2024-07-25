Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket Launch Summer Tour Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed multi-platinum alternative rock bands Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket are set to embark on a 15-date co-headlining summer tour. Kicking off on Thursday, August 1, in Wisconsin, the tour will bring the “Hey Jealousy” and “Walk on the Ocean” hitmakers to amphitheaters and theaters across the Midwest and East Coast. Joining them as a special guest will be Vertical Horizon, the multi-platinum band known for their chart-topping hit “Everything You Want” and more.

Visit Gin Blossoms’ website or Toad The Wet Sprocket’s website for more information and to purchase tickets.

“We have a lot of history with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it’s always fun to perform with them,” says Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms. “I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I’m looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock.” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues, “The summer tour with our fabulous pals Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon will simply be the greatest night of your life!”

Toad The Wet Sprocket shares, “In August of 1992, we embarked on our first headlining shows where we got to pick an opening band for the whole tour. There was a tremendous amount of buzz about a band from Arizona called Gin Blossoms. A mutual friend had given us an advance copy of their first EP Up and Crumbling back in 1991, and we all loved it. That tour was the beginning of over 30 years of us playing shows together. There was always a spirit of friendly competition between our two bands, and also wonderful support for each other as the audience for this music continued to grow. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our album Dulcinea, it is fitting that we mark this milestone with some of the best friends we made along the way.”

Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon adds, “We’ve had so much fun touring with our dear friends Gin Blossoms in the past, and we’re thrilled to be invited back out on the road with them again this summer. It will also be wonderful to finally play shows with Toad The Wet Sprocket after so many years of loving their music.

TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Thursday, August 1 Oshkosh, WI Waterfest Concert Series Riverside Park - Leach Amphitheater Friday, August 2 La Vista, NE The Astro Saturday, August 3 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater Monday, August 5 Grand Rapids, MI TBA Wednesday, August 7 Cleveland Heights, OH Evans Amphitheater Sunday, August 11 Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater Tuesday, August 13 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre Thursday, August 15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Friday, August 16 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre Saturday, August 17 Sugar Hill, GA The Bowl at Sugar Hill Sunday, August 18 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights Tuesday, August 20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts Thursday, August 22 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion Friday, August 23 Middlefield, CT Powder Ridge Saturday, August 24 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

