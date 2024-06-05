Gilligan Moss to Release New Album 'Speaking Across Time'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gilligan Moss – the Brooklyn-based duo composed of childhood friends Ben + Evan – announce their new album Speaking Across Time, set for release August 23rd on ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective imprint in partnership with Ninja Tune. The album follows their widely loved self-titled debut from 2021 and a steady stream of singles throughout 2022 and 2023, which resulted in the duo receiving impressive support from the likes of BBC R1, 6Music, KCRW and KEXP. Preorder Speaking Across Time here.



On Speaking Across Time, each of the album’s 12 tracks encapsulate personal moments through a lens of timelessness. 90s rave, old country, 70s soul, honky-tonk piano house, and even a sample of poet and longtime mentor David Mason collide under Gilligan Moss’ skillful incorporation of samples and modern dance music production. As the duo elaborate, “[The album] is a couple years in the making is the result of a period of growth- equal parts uncomfortable and joyous. We wanted to make a record that draws from different corners of our lives, and explores how creation and collaboration change over time- and how music can outlast us.”



With the announcement they share their kaleidoscopic lead single “Still Wonder” featuring vocals from Canadian singer songwriter Charlie Houston. Speaking on working with Charlie Houston, Gilligan Moss says, “Charlie is the ultimate collaborator: she is a great writer, has a natural ear for melody, and we also share the same birthday so sympathetic Aquarian energies abound. We met on tour with ODESZA and pretty quickly felt a natural creative connection. This song was written in Toronto at her home where we were able to capture a very intimate feeling. “Still Wonder” is about the constant re-imagination of an old relationship, and the contortion act of trying to play things out differently in your mind in different timelines.” Listen to "Still Wonder" here.



The band worked with visual artist Orly Anan Studios in Mexico City to create colorful costumes and masks for the album package and single art. Gilligan Moss says, "We're so grateful and pleased with the artistic collaborator we found in Orly Anan. Right away she challenged us to connect with the music in more personal and meaningful ways, and the sets and costumes she created took the whole project to a new place. The artwork is an exploration of duality, splitting, twinship, and togetherness. Orly was critical to the mission."



The duo have performed at notable festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Paris, and Electric Forest, while supporting the likes of Glass Animals, Toro Y Moi, Tourist, Chromeo, ODESZA, Elderbrook and more. Upcoming headline shows to-be-announced.

TRACKLIST

Radio GilMo

Still Wonder (feat. Charlie Houston)

You've Made It

Speaking Across Time

Upstate Miracle

Mystic Pebble

Love Song

The Destroyer

Only One

Waste of Time

Turn Back Time

You Are the Greatest

Photo credit: Thatcher Keats

Comments