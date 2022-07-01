Gigi Rowe Releases New Track with TikTok Star Claybaby 'So Iconic'

Last week (6/22), singer-songwriter-performer GIGI ROWE released two new tracks, both which were prominently featured in Prime Video's new dating show The One That Got Away -- "Borrowed Time" landed a coveted placement in the opening scene of the series and "You Me and the Stars" was the backdrop for a magical romantic sparkler scene.

Today (7/1), Gigi is unveiling "So Iconic," a shimmery pop/disco dream single featuring TikTok star Claybaby, who's racked up over 6M followers and 182M likes and counting. All this new music is leading up to the release of Gigi's debut album, Laura, out on August 26.

"This record is like putting on a great eyeshadow...you're transformed," Gigi shares about the new single. "It's vintage glamour and stardust, disco dreams and jet setting. It's backless dresses and heels, romance and the Riviera. It's the inner superstar coming out to play. 'So Iconic' is a place where we can all escape to for a few glittering, fleeting moments to feel like our truest and best selves, then come back to reality a little better because of it."

"So Iconic" was produced by Viv Parker (Wild Story, Raye Zaragoza, Greg Scott), who adds, "'So Iconic' is a such fun record, and it came to life really effortlessly and organically. Gigi and I had a very clear vision for it and having Clay get involved is the cherry on top. Some songs feel special and have that truly timeless vibe, and this feels like that kind of record for me."

In celebration of the song's release, Gigi and Claybaby will perform "So Iconic" together live for the first time at Athena Sinclair's famous drag show at Triniti Nightclub in Little Rock, AR tonight, July 1.

A New Jersey native now calling Miami home, Gigi's found success with all her projects, whether she's creating music, books or podcasts. She was called "fantastically talented" by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid's Island Def Jam, has had multiple tracks featured in the Just Dance video game series, authored an illustrated children's book, Gigi Rowe Wishes, and her most recent project was a kids podcast show, Posy Flynn Sings! which she created, produced, composed original music and voiced the title character in her show.

"Sometimes you have to go on a long journey just to find your way back home," Gigi shares. "I titled my debut album Laura because it's my real name and this is my story. I first started writing songs as a teenager because it was the only place I felt completely free to say whatever I wanted to. After many years, and a lot of highs and lows, I still feel the same way about writing songs. Especially these. I'm excited to welcome you into the world of Gigi Rowe by introducing you to Laura and taking you back to the places where it all began."

With Gigi Rowe you're cast into a forcefield of reality and imagination at the same time. She's a spirited songstress deeply connected to her roots, the world around her and the possibilities within the universe she creates in music, performance and fashion. No wonder she was called "fantastically talented" by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid's Island Def Jam. The award-winning songwriter was honored as the first-ever recipient of the Songwriter Hall of Fame's Buddy Holly Prize, and Gigi Rowe's music has exploded on the internationally-adored interactive video game smash Just Dance.

A Jersey girl at heart, Rowe is a musical warrior determined to leave her mark, swagger and all. She has played numerous, iconic stages including Lollapalooza, The Fillmore San Francisco, Bowery Ballroom, Hotel Cafe, The Bitter End and Rock in Rio, earning national and regional media praise from the likes of NYLON, HuffPost, American Songwriter and Los Angeles Daily News. The pop singer has even plunged into the publishing world with her first foray authoring the children's book Gigi Rowe: Wishes.

The book title also serves as her first-ever children's track which is currently spinning on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live. Gigi also created, produced, composed the soundtrack and voiced the title character in her show, Posy Flynn Sings!, which launched in April 2022 on GoKidGo, one of the leading narrative kids' podcast networks. The show is currently charting on Apple Podcasts' Stories for Kids and Kids and Families genres around the world.

While her material has included numerous dance-pop bops, Gigi Rowe's guitar-led pop-rock sound remains at the forefront of the visionary's timeless collection of personal songs with titles like "When The Time Comes," "I'll Get Where I'm Going" and "I Don't Wanna Be Saved." From breathtaking ballads to pop-rock anthems, Gigi's latest body of work, co-written and co-produced with PJ Bianco (Jonas Brothers, Charlotte Lawrence), reveals a voice that is all at once unique and familiar.

It's a voice yearning for greatness, while thrusting the listener in a vast field under the glow of the stars, or as the singer-songwriter muses on the track "Original," "running for rainbows, tripping over my toes," all while pushing herself to the highest version of herself. The intangible force of Gigi's partnership with PJ Bianco exists within the charged and even electric emotion and innumerable dimensions their songs visit. With Gigi Rowe's badass persona and songs leaving an impression on fans for a lifetime, she continues to embody both strength and vulnerability, reaching a broad audience greatly beyond the stars.

Listen to the new single here: