Gibson-Foundation Re-Launches Worldwide, Dendy Jarrett Appointed To Executive Director

For 125 years, Gibson has been creating, shaping, and inspiring sound across all generations, genders and genres of music. Gibson is proud to announce the re-launch of the Gibson Foundation--a 501(c)3) committed to introduce, inspire and amplify the power of music--and the appointment of Dendy Jarrett to Executive Director, Gibson Foundation.

Since 2002, the Gibson Foundation has provided thousands of guitars and donations in excess of $30 million. Working directly with partner affiliations to drive future action, the goal of the Gibson Foundation is to make music matter to more people across the globe, one guitar at a time. Gibson will also engage with their artists and various industry partners to support and grow music culture by ensuring that guitarists and guitars remain a driving force in music forever.

As a starting point, Gibson have committed to giving a guitar-a-day away over the next 1000 days. 100% of donations to the Gibson Foundation go directly towards giving the gift of music, re-affirming Gibson's commitment to giving back, empowering music culture and encouraging the creation of music.

"The Gibson Foundation is core to our past, present, and future," says James 'JC' Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "The combination of a new foundation mission, amazing foundation partners, and new foundation leadership with Dendy sets us up to make a meaningful impact in the world of music going forward."

The Gibson Foundation works directly with strategic partner affiliations to fund and deliver direct support to music development programs. This includes legacy partners like Notes for Notes, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum™, The Grammy Foundation and MusiCares, as well as new organizations, to help achieve their mission. "We're so very grateful to the Gibson Foundation for the Gibson Guitars provided today for our newest studio location," expressed Philip Gilley, CEO and Director, Notes For Notes.

In his new role, the 30-year music industry veteran Jarrett--who joins the Gibson Foundation from Harmony Central--will bring his passion for creating, sharing, and supporting music to the new Gibson era. Jarrett will join the Gibson team in their Nashville-based headquarters and will report to the newly formed Foundation Board.

"The power of music has enriched every part of my life," explains Dendy Jarrett. "To be able to create music programs and share the gift of music on a worldwide scale through the Gibson Foundation is a lifelong dream."

For more information and to donate to the Gibson Foundation,

visit: www.gibsonfoundation.org.





