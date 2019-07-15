Gentleman's Dub Club Drop Their Latest Single From Their LOST IN SPACE Album

It's summer 2019, and the Gents aren't stopping. Today sees the release of their single "Out Of This World," featured on their Lost In Space album, with the single including an exclusive remix of Groove Armada's "Superstylin'" as well as a remix of the title track from the highly celebrated General Roots (with a guest spot by UK dub legend Dennis Bovell).



Lost In Space has been dubbed "a euphoric journey through time, space and bass" by Reggaeville, while GDC itself was dubbed "possibly the most dapper and coolest reggae band on the live circuit" by Reggae Roots Review. About this single, lead vocalist Jonathan Scratchley says, "Out of this World marks the point in our story during Lost In Space where we finally left planet earth far behind us and decided to go into the black and see what we could find, confidently knowing that there was gold in those stars."

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!



As to their tackling of Groove Armada: "Supersytylin' was born out of a late night writing session in the depths of the Welsh valleys in late 2016. After the very first time we played it, we knew it was going to be a special tune. It really gets to the heart of what we are as a band in its depth and its nod to dance music, dub Club still has a number of festival shows of note coming in Europe, including appearances at Boomtown (UK), Rototom Sunsplash (Spain), Ostroda Festival (Poland), and Outlook Festival (Croatia). The group will perform in a different live iteration of their set in July, with a stripped down 8 track approach, including tape loops from studio recordings mixed with live vocals and instrumentation. They will debut the show with label mates Easy Star All-Stars in Birmingham and Oxford this month.

Out Of This World is out today via Easy Star Records.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You