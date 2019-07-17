Gabby Barrett NamedÂ Radio Disney's NBT Featured Artist

Warner Music Nashville recording artist Gabby Barrett has been named Radio Disney's NBT (Next Big Thing), it was announced today. NBT is a multiplatform talent program that puts the spotlight on breakout artists and showcases their journey to success. The country singer will be featured in a series of exclusive NBT videos across Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and social media platforms.

Well-known for being a Top 3 finalist on ABC's "American Idol" in 2018, Radio Disney Country just debuted Barrett's brand-new song, "The Good Ones."

Her hit single "I Hope," which she performed live as part of a medley during "ARDYs: A Radio Disney Musical Celebration" in June, has been on Radio Disney Country's "Top 50" chart for 24 consecutive weeks and recently reached the No. 1 spot.

Barrett is currently in the studio with GRAMMY®-nominated producer Ross Copperman working on her debut project. She is opening for Jake Owen, Toby Keith, Chris Lane and Dierks Bentley at various festivals this summer and will headline several shows across the country.

In addition, Barrett was a featured performer on the Radio Disney Country stage at CMA Fest in June as well as at Radio Disney Country's "Let the Girls Play" Country Radio Seminar pop-up show in Nashville earlier this year.

Radio Disney's NBT program illustrates how the network is delivering on its commitment to identify and nurture emerging talent while providing them with opportunities to help boost their careers. Barrett joins an impressive roster of NBT alumni who have quickly grown to be some of today's biggest artists, including Island Records' Shawn Mendes, Epic Records' Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony, GRAMMY-nominated Kelsea Ballerini, Def Jam Records' and GRAMMY winner Alessia Cara, Hollywood Records' Sofia Carson, Kemosabe/RCA Records' Becky G, Meg Donnelly, RECORDS/Columbia Records' Lennon Stella, Atlantic Records' Why Don't We and Warner Bros. Records' Anne-Marie.

Photo credit: Radio Disney/Image Group LA*





Related Articles View More Music Stories