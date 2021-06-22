GRAMMY Museum and Recording Academy Announce Quinn Coleman Scholarship Fund

The GRAMMY Museum® and the Recording Academy® have announced today, in celebration of Black Music Month, a new multi-year scholarship and internship program. The objective is to elevate a new generation of Black music creators through a career development program for college students that will begin in 2022. The Quinn Coleman Scholarship is a financial scholarship and comprehensive internship program that aims to continue to eliminate barriers in the music industry by providing professional development opportunities to help prepare students for full-time employment.

"The music industry, Quinn's family and friends and the general public came together to donate funds in memory of Quinn with the aim to impact the future of music. In collaboration with Quinn's family, the GRAMMY Museum is honored to be the custodian of those funds to provide financial resources that will help to provide a pathway of professional development and careers for the next generation of Black music creators," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "Our aim is to continue fundraising in Quinn's honor to eventually establish an endowment to ensure that this important program and work lasts well into the future."

The GRAMMY Museum will select currently enrolled college students in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and Washington, D.C., or surrounding areas who intend to pursue careers in the music industry or other related creative fields. One intern will be chosen from each city, for a total of five interns per year, who will work with the GRAMMY Museum, Recording Academy and affiliated chapters. Each of the chosen interns will be awarded a scholarship for tuition, a book and equipment stipend, money to invest in a personal portfolio, and an interview preparation stipend, in addition to their paid summer internship.

"Quinn's creativity defied labels and expectations. In the mixing of songs shared during nights as 'DJ Spicoli'; in the creation of his genre blending festival Trillectro, which brought together musicians rarely placed together on the same lineup; and in countless other collaborations and projects, Quinn had the foresight to create connections that others didn't see coming. I am honored to have this internship and scholarship program named after my son, Quinn. Quinn had a passion for helping young Black music creators and artists, and this program will help keep his legacy alive," said Debra Lee, Former Chairman & CEO, BET Networks.

More details on the scholarship and internship program, including eligibility requirements, will be announced in spring 2022. For more information on the GRAMMY Museum, visit here. Progress and future announcements regarding the Recording Academy's recent initiatives can be found here.