Grace Bowers Shares New Track "Cigarettes for Breakfast"

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Grace Bowers has shared her new single 'Cigarettes For Breakfast,' the latest track from her debut EP Grace, out November 5. Driven by heavy distortion, gritty guitars, and Bowers' raw, sultry vocals, the track finds the 20-year-old guitar virtuoso and songwriter embarking on a new chapter, channeling the untamed energy of the music that first made her want to pick up a guitar.

'I was heavily inspired by 90's grunge with this song, and this is my way of contemporizing those sounds in my own way,' she says.

The distortion-coated 'Cigarettes For Breakfast' calls to mind what Bowers calls 'the girly grunge era' sound and vibes of Courtney Love and L7. The song emerged after Bowers, who is signed to IMG Models, attended her first Paris Fashion Week and had an up-close glimpse at the fashion world.

'The stuff these models have to do is wild,' she says. 'Like, I noticed no one was eating. They're just smoking cigarettes and drinking Coke. It was such a scene, especially being in Paris and being out late at night surrounded by that. I'm like, 'This has to be a song.''

Bowers introduced Grace with the propulsive lead single, 'Eat s and Live.' No stranger to music industry success, the 20-year-old guitar virtuoso is now stepping into the spotlight as an artist in her own right. With GRAMMY performances and late-night television appearances already under her belt, Grace showcases a different side of Bowers as both a vocalist and songwriter. Across the EP's five tracks, she draws from the classic sounds of the riot grrrl movement, '90s grunge, and modern pop sensibilities while returning to the music that first inspired her.

As a kid, she grew up loving Guns N' Roses and learned guitar by playing Ramones and Ventures songs. 'I picked up a guitar when I was nine years old because I love playing power chords with distortion on them,' she says. 'And so I feel like these songs are my return to that and why I started in the first place - because I loved punk and rock.'

With the help of Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Turnstile, Poppy) Grace was brought to life; in fact, Bowers wrote many of the EP's songs during writing sessions in his studio. 'He can do everything,' she says. 'He makes sure to capture what the artist sounds like. I love that about him. And he knows what a song needs. His brain thinks of things that my brain would never have thought of. We mesh very well together.'

'A year ago on this day, I wasn't even really singing live at my concerts,' she says. 'And now, if you see my show, it's a completely different thing than what I was doing before. It's a real rock show. But if you like pop, you'll like the show. If you like punk, you'll like the show. I've never had more fun onstage than I have playing these songs. I'm having a blast. It's definitely a big shift from what I was doing before. In a way, I feel like I'm starting all over again, starting from scratch. But I really believe this is what I needed to do. This is me doing what's in my heart, and I've never been more excited about it.'

Tracklist

Eat s and Live

Cigarettes for Breakfast

Holly Wouldn't

19

Fleas

Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy



Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy

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