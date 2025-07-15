G Flip Unveils Dates for Headlining 'The Dream Ride Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist G Flip has announced an extensive headline world tour. Dubbed The Dream Ride Tour, dates kick off in the US at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ on September 9th, continuing through major US and Canadian markets including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before heading to the UK, and Australia. Ticket pre-sales begin this Wednesday, July 16th, with general on-sale starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local. Full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information visit here.

Last week, G Flip announced their highly anticipated third studio album, Dream Ride, arriving September 5th via AWAL Recordings. The album will include previously released tracks “Disco Cowgirl” and “Big Ol’ Hammer.” Dream Ride follows G Flip’s 2023 sophomore LP DRUMMER, with tracks that included “Be Your Man,” “The Worst Person Alive,” and “Good Enough,” The album shot to #1 on the ARIA charts and was named triple j’s best album of the year.

Next up, G Flip will also appear at Montreal Pride later this summer, and perform at festivals including both the Washington, DC and New York City editions of All Things Go Music Festival later this year.

THE DREAM RIDE TOUR 2025

* support from Chinchilla

^ support from Mercer Henderson

# support from Beth McCarthy

+ support from Two Dykes and a Mic

~ support from Ayesha Madon

! support from The Beaches

The Dream Ride Tour 2025 - North America

August 28 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Pride

September 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

September 11 - Austin, TX - Emo's *

September 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

September 13 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

September 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

September 17 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage *

September 19 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell *

September 20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza *

September 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

September 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

September 25 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis (All Things Go sideshow)

September 26 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa #

September 27 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go

September 28 - Forest Hills, NY - All Things Go

September 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (All Things Go sideshow)

September 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

October 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

October 3 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

October 5 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall #

October 8 - Toronto, ON, CAN - HISTORY #

October 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

October 12 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^

October 14 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion ^

October 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

October 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

October 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom ^

October 21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

October 24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

October 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex ^

October 27 - Vancouver, BC, CAN - Commodore Ballroom ^

October 28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo ^

October 29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

October 31 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^

November 1 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

November 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre ^ +

The Dream Ride Tour 2025 - UK

November 10 - Birmingham - O2 Birmingham Academy

November 11 - Manchester - Manchester Academy

November 12 - London - O2 Academy Brixton London

November 14 - Leeds - Leeds Stylus

November 15 - Cardiff - Great Hall

November 16 - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

The Dream Ride Tour 2026 - Australia

February 27 - Brisbane, QLD - Riverstage ! ~

March 3 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion ! ~

March 7 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena ! ~

March 12 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre ! ~

March 14 - Perth, WA - Fremantle Arts Center ! ~

Photo credit: Anne-Sophie Bine