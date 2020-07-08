Funeral Services Announced for Country Legend Charlie Daniels

Funeral services have been announced for legendary country and southern rocker Charlie Daniels. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. / CT at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor the life of Daniels. The service will be led by SiriusXM's Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson.

A public visitation is also scheduled for Thursday, July 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. / CT at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (2229 North Mt. Juliet Road).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project. Donations can be made online (thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.

Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Due to COVID-19, attendees are encouraged to wear masks at the visitation and funeral service.

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America's musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior, Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Over the course of his career, Daniels received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Photo Credit: Erick Anderson

