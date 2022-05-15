French Trio Hyphen Hyphen Release New Track, 'Don't Wait for Me'

Today, award-winning French pop trio Hyphen Hyphen unveil a new single and accompanying music video, "Don't Wait For Me;" listen/share HERE and watch/share the official video HERE. "Don't Wait For Me" was co-written with six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette) and mixed by Charlie Holmes (Ed Sheeran).

"In the midst of chaos, we've chosen the light! Here is our new song 'Don't Wait For Me.' We had so much fun writing it with Mr. Glen Ballard, hope you'll feel the energy. Don't wait anymore!" says the band.

"It was a great privilege to be invited into the creative circle with Hyphen Hyphen," says Ballard. "Their exuberance and talent was a great inspiration. This band has joy and energy at their core...I'm forever a Hyphenate!" They are set to make their long-awaited U.S. debut this summer in Central Park at SummerStage on June 21; more info HERE.

Formed while studying at the Conservatory of Nice, the band-composed of high school friends of Santa (lead vocals, guitars, synth,) Adam (guitars, keys, vocals,) and Line (bass, vocals,) received the highly coveted "Best New Live Act" award at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique Awards in 2016. Together they have released two albums- Times (2015) and HH (2018)-with more new music on the way.

Photo Credits: Kimdary