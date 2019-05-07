Fremont Street Experience Announces Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup Additions
Downtown Rocks, the amplified concert series on Fremont Street Experience adds award-winning artists Eli Young Band, Collective Soul and I Love The 90's Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio to its unparalleled roster of chart-topping talent from around the world. The six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas will continue to transcend Las Vegas entertainment boundaries throughout the year, and guests of all ages are invited to kick off the free concert series on Friday, May 24 with an unprecedented debut performance by American rock band, Good Charlotte.
Downtown Rocks will continue throughout the year with additional dates and talent to be announced at a later time. Upcoming shows include:
- May 24 - Good Charlotte on 3rd Street Stage
- June 15 - Nelly on 3rd Street Stage
- June 29 - Sugar Ray on 1st Street Stage
- July 4 - Eli Young Band on 3rd Street Stage
- July 20 - Fuel, Toadies and Sponge on 3rd Street Stage
- July 27 - Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton on 3rd Street Stage
- Aug. 10 - Collective Soul on 3rd Street Stage
- Aug. 17 - Buckcherry on 1st Street Stage
- Aug. 24 - Cheap Trick on 3rd Street Stage
- Aug. 30 - The Wallflowers on 3rd Street Stage
- Sept. 1 - I Love the 90's featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio on 3rd Street Stage
- Sept. 28 - Smash Mouth on 3rd Street Stage
- Oct. 19 - Muddfest featuring Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric on 3rd Street Stage
For more information on the Downtown Rocks concert series and nightly entertainment, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.