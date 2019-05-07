Fremont Street Experience Announces Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup Additions

Downtown Rocks, the amplified concert series on Fremont Street Experience adds award-winning artists Eli Young Band, Collective Soul and I Love The 90's Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio to its unparalleled roster of chart-topping talent from around the world. The six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas will continue to transcend Las Vegas entertainment boundaries throughout the year, and guests of all ages are invited to kick off the free concert series on Friday, May 24 with an unprecedented debut performance by American rock band, Good Charlotte.

Downtown Rocks will continue throughout the year with additional dates and talent to be announced at a later time. Upcoming shows include:

For more information on the Downtown Rocks concert series and nightly entertainment, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.





