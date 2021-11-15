Free Throw Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Free Throw are excited to announce 2022 tour dates in support of their new album Piecing It Together, out now on Triple Crown Records. The dates include some shows that were postponed on their recent fall tour after a band member's COVID diagnosis, including a home town show in Nashville at Exit/In as well as dates in NYC, Philadelphia and D.C.

Piecing It Together won praise from the likes of Stereogum, Uproxx, Flood Magazine, Nashville Scene, and Brooklyn Vegan, who wrote that the band's "impassioned" approach connected the dots between "noodly '90s Midwest emo, anthemic 2000s post-hardcore, and the fresh new perspective of the genre's current wave."

With Piecing It Together, their fourth full-length album, Free Throw documents their growth as individuals grappling with the hard truths, that with age, become harder to ignore or cover up with an endless string of late nights out drinking with friends. After a decade of hard work, including countless performances worldwide, the members - Cory Castro, Lawrence Warner, Justin Castro, Jake Hughes, and Kevin Garcia - have a fresh perspective on life.

Throughout the album's twelve tracks, Piecing It Together finds Free Throw abandoning childhood notions of success and happiness through a thorough exploration of personal fulfillment. It's about reaching the heights that once felt impossible and everything that comes after. How no matter what we do or where we go, we must continue to wake up and find the strength to keep on keeping on despite everything we tell ourselves about ourselves.

Tour Dates

JANUARY

07 - Lakewood, OH (Mahall's)*

08 - Columbus, OH (Big Room Bar)*

09 - Detroit, MI (El Club)*

11 - Buffalo, NY (Mohawk Place)*

12 - Brooklyn, NY (Knitting Factory)*

13 - Boston, MA (Brighton Music Hall)*

14 - Hartford, CT (Webster Underground)*

15 - Washington, DC (Songbyrd)*

16 - Richmond, VA (Richmond Music Hall)*

18 - Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)*

20 - Carborro, NC (Cat's Cradle)*

21 - Columbia, SC (New Brookland Tavern)*

22 - Atlanta, GA (Masquerade)*

23 - Nashville, TN (Exit/In)^*

25 - Kansas City, MO (The Rino)^

26 - Denver, CO (Globe Hall)^

28 - St. Louis, MO (Blueberry Hill)^

29 - Chicago, IL (Subterranean)^

30 - Grand Rapids, MI (Pyramid Scheme)^

* = w/ Bad Luck.

^ = w/ Charmer