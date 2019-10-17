Frazey Ford Share New Soulful Activism Anthem

Vancouver artist Frazey Ford is revered for her soulful voice, captivating live show, and immersive lyrical storytelling. Returning with her first new original music in five years, "The Kids Are Having None of It" arrives with a stunning video today, digital single out tomorrow. The new song is an urgent activism anthem - protest music at its core, with Frazey's calm, confident warning compelled by a visceral, soulful bass guitar backbone: "Get out of the way / You've had your day / And it's no longer how we gon' play," she sings. Co-produced by Frazey and John Raham (Dan Mangan, Stars, Jon Bryant, Joshua Hyslop), the video for "Kids" was directed by Brian Lye and Jen Leih, co-creators of Ford's breakthrough video for Indian Ocean's "Done," which has over 1.7 million Youtube views.

"This song came out of a desire to envision change as though it has already happened and to champion the incredible movements that we're seeing right now," explains Frazey. "Beyond our collective fear and anger about what is and isn't happening, to create an image of the wave of change that most of us would like to see. The cast of the video are all close friends, moms and neighbourhood kids that my son grew up with. We had a beautiful day, being together. I think the love of community, real relationships, and the willingness to include the experiences of others is the real basis of activism."



Director Brian Lye adds, "One of my main goals was to put the youth we worked with in control of the messaging that appears in the video. We asked them, "what is important to you and what do you want to amplify out into the world through this music video?" My favourite section is the montage where they hold up their responses. Messages such as - Decolonize Now, Consent, Protect Trans Youth, and Smash The Patriarchy."



"Kids" is Frazey Ford's first release of original music since her breakthrough 2014 album Indian Ocean. Featuring Al Green's band, The Hi Rhythm Section, Indian Ocean received the critical praises of NPR, Guardian/Observer, Mojo, Uncut, Magnet, and earned Frazey fans worldwide.



"The Kids Are Having None of It" is out digitally tomorrow, Friday, October 18, in honour of Greta Thunberg's initiative of #FridaysForFuture. Formerly signed to Nettwerk, the new single is released by Arts & Crafts, who released two covers - "We We Get By" (D'Angelo) & "Can You Get To That" (Funkadelic) - in the summer of 2018.

Frazey Ford will perform October 19 at Rambling Roots Festival in Utrecht, Holland (tickets). Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon.





