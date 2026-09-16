Francisca Valenzuela's BUGAMBILIA Nominated for Latin GRAMMY Award

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Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela has been nominated for Best Alternative Song for 'BUGAMBILIA' at the Latin GRAMMY Awards. The 2026 ceremony is taking place on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and this is Valenzuela's fifth Latin GRAMMY nomination.

Fran is honored to be nominated alongside such incredible artists, including Jorge Drexler, Dante Spinetta, BRUSES and Mon Laferte. In celebrating the momentous occasion, Francisca shared, 'Estoy muy emocionada, muy sorprendida. Esta canción es una canción que honra la perseverancia de las mujeres y homenajea a las mujeres malditas que son resilientes y enfrentan la oscuridad. Como artista independiente, es un sueño poder esta ahi con todos mis colegas. ¡Felicitaciones a todos los nominados!'

'I'm very excited and honestly very surprised. This song honors women's perseverance and pays tribute to the malditas—the resilient women who face the darkness. As an independent artist, it's a dream to be here alongside all my fellow artists. Congratulations to all the nominees!'

Built upon her signature piano work and an atmosphere of taut strings, 'BUGAMBILIA' opens an uncomfortable and rarely explored emotional territory: the contradictory emotions and internal shifts that can emerge in the wake of new motherhood.

'BUGAMBILIA' is featured on Valenzuela's latest album MALDITA, which was released in July via Frantastic Records and received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, and Rolling Stone, who said in their four-and-a-half-star album review, 'The delicious paradox of MALDITA is that while the lyrics and spoken word passages trace the spiraling fracture of a self-professed 'hysterical witch,' the music itself shimmers with regal precision and grace.'

Recorded in her home studio in Santiago de Chile, Valenzuela made MALDITA, 'to understand and connect with the process — the fact that I am learning how to be a mother and learning how to still be me. All at the same time, all for the first time,' a struggle that most first-time mothers can relate to.

Following a run of sold-out shows in Chile and Spain, and ahead of the Latin GRAMMY celebration on November 12, Francisca will be heading out on a Fall U.S. Tour with stops in DC, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Tickets are on sale now at franciscavalenzuela.com/tour-maldita.

Francisca Valenzuela 2026 Upcoming Tour Dates

Sep 23 – Santiago, Chile – Gran Sala Sinfónica Nacional - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 – Santiago, Chile – Gran Sala Sinfónica Nacional - SOLD OUT

Sep 27 – Santiago, Chile – Gran Sala Sinfónica Nacional - SOLD OUT

Oct 18 – Barcelona, ESP – Razzmatazz 3

Oct 22 – Sevilla, ESP – Sala X

Oct 24 – Palma, ESP – Es Gremi

Oct 25 – Madrid, ESP – Sala UNI

Oct 26 – Valencia, ESP – Loco Club

Nov 03 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Nov 04 – Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

Nov 15 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

Nov 17 – Seattle, WA – Hidden Hall

Nov 20 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 52 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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