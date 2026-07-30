Francisca Valenzuela's MALDITA Album to Confront Motherhood's Dark Side

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Chilean singer-songwriter and Latin GRAMMY nominee Francisca Valenzuela has released her new album MALDITA via Frantastic Records, accompanied by a music video for the title track. The record centers on the line maldigo el día en que nací / maldigo el día en que parí (I curse the day I was born / I curse the day I gave birth), a stark statement that anchors the project's exploration of motherhood, identity and self.

Photo Credit: Francisco Finat

'MALDITA' is a fiercely dark and unapologetic statement of intent. It captures an almost absurd, feverish delirium—cursing everything from the most mundane aspects of life to its deepest wounds, including oneself and the very system we live in.

Built around the striking lines, 'maldigo el día en que nací / maldigo el día en que parí, (I curse the day I was born / I curse the day I gave birth),' the song embodies the emotional core of the album.

Playful yet razor-sharp, the title track contrasts its devastating, rage-filled message with an irresistibly infectious melody, elevated by dramatic, cinematic strings that amplify its sense of chaos and catharsis.

MALDITA is available now via digital streaming platforms, with Francisca Valenzuela set to bring the material to audiences on a fall U.S. tour stopping in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.



Photo Credit: Francisco Finat

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